New Mercedes-Benz Vito comes with assistance and infotainment upgrades

Safety and assistance system upgrades on the new Mercedes-Benz Vito van include Active Brake Assist, Active Distance Assist (Distronic) and digital inside rearview mirror.

Thomas Greipel, general manager of Mercedes-Benz Vans Middle East and North African (MENA), said: “The latest Vito welcomes an extensive range of new safety and assistance systems, whilst still being uncompromising when it comes to operating costs. Maintaining a generous payload and diversity of variants, the new Vito remains among the best in the segment. We are able to provide refreshed design features, safety systems and infotainment offerings to meet demands of both commercial and private customers.”

The new Active Brake Assist can detect the risk of a collision with a vehicle driving ahead, and first initiates a visual and acoustic warning. If the driver responds, the assistant builds up brake pressure to provide optimal braking force, appropriate to the situation. If there is no reaction the system provides support with active braking measures. In urban traffic, Active Brake Assist also reacts to stationary obstacles or crossing pedestrians.

Active Distance Assist (Distronic) is available in the Vito for the first time. The system can maintain the distance to the vehicle travelling ahead set by the driver and relieves the driver, for example, when driving on the motorway or in stop-and-go traffic. The system accelerates the vehicle by itself and brakes it with a maximum of half the vehicle's braking power to maintain a safe distance. If the system recognises that stronger braking is necessary, drivers are visually and acoustically warned, so that they – if necessary – can slow down the vehicle themselves. In the package with Distronic, the Vito also always includes the Hold function, that allows the driver to take the foot off the brake while remaining stopped for an easier driving experience in stop and go traffic.

A tyre pressure loss detection system is standard across the Vito line up. In addition, the Vito can be individually equipped with numerous other assistance systems, such as Active Parking Assist, Blind Spot Assist and Lane Keeping Assist. Equally available as an option is Pre-Safe which provides occupant protection if there is a risk of collision at the rear.

The Intelligent Light System ILS is also available for the new Mercedes-Benz Vito as an alternative to the halogen headlamps. The complete package encompasses LED turn signal lamps, LED daytime running lights and LED dipped beam, main beam and cornering light. The Intelligent Light System can also be extended to include the optionally available Highbeam Assist Plus. In the event of vehicles in front or oncoming traffic, the headlamps partially deactivate the LEDs of the main beam. This creates a U-shaped cut-out in the cone of light, to avoid dazzling other road users.

The digital inside rearview mirror, available to order from August, is a special highlight and USP in the segment. It transmits the image from the HDR camera in the rear window to the mirror's display, which can be used in the same way as a traditional rearview mirror – even if the boot or load compartment are full to the roof. The advantage: the view of what is happening behind the vehicle is not restricted by head restraints, passengers or other impediments. The camera mounted on the inside of the rear window conveys a field of vision which is twice as wide as a conventional inside rearview mirror, which is limited due to the window area – providing an additional safety feature for the driver.

The built-in Speed Limiter is of particular interest to fleet customers. It restricts the maximum speed of the commercial variant of the Vito to either 120 km/h or 160 km/h as required.

The facelift also extends the range of infotainment systems. The radio pre-installation is fitted with two front speakers, as with the base radio Audio 10. The new Audio 30 and Audio 40 infotainment systems have a 7-inch touchscreen with smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The integrated navigation system can also be controlled via the screen on the Audio 40 system. The screen on the Audio 30 and Audio 40 also serves as a monitor if the 180° reversing camera has been selected, in order to record the traffic area behind the Vito. All infotainment systems offer a Bluetooth interface with audio streaming and hands-free functionality.

Mercedes-Benz Vans MENA is offering three service packages with the new Vito. The Maintenance package helps increase the vehicle uptime at a fixed cost. The Maintenance + Wear & Tear package offers greater coverage for mechanical, brakes, suspension and electrical components to protect against unforeseen wear and tear, as a result of normal operation. With the Extended Warranty bumper to bumper, the vehicle operation cost is guaranteed at a fixed price even in the event of an unexpected breakdown. Maintenance is made simple, secured and flexible by providing capped price servicing and repair choices to suit specific van requirements and needs. The regular service intervals for diesel engines in the new Vito have now been increased to 20,000km.