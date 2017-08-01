SAIF Zone completes development of U2 Area with 70 warehouses

The Sharjah Airport International Free Zone (SAIF Zone) has completed development works on its U2 Area – a dedicated district for stores and warehouses – aimed at attracting investors in key sectors and supporting existing investors to expand their operations and add warehouses for their businesses.

The area features 70 world-class and mergeable stores, with each of them, spread over an area of 600m2, designed to enhance absorptive capacity and the overall area to suit the needs of investors and customers.

The stores have been designed with modern equipment according to the best international practices in the field.

They have also been provided with modern offices, advanced cooling systems, and innovative roof designs to help reduce heat absorption, maintain resources and the environment, and provide the highest levels of security and safety for workers.

With the U2 area, the total number of SAIF Zone’s warehouses and stores now surpasses 2,000, making it among the top free zones in the Middle East in terms of the number of warehouses that suit all needs, according to state-run news agency, Wam.

Commenting on the area, the director of SAIF Zone, Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, said, “The U2 area is all set to be used by investors, something that reflects our commitment to developing facilities and services in line with the requirements of the next stage.”

“The completion of the new area, despite the global economic crisis caused by COVID-19, is a positive indication of SAIF Zone’s vision and its relentless efforts to ensure business continuity and provide the best competitive advantages to customers and investors.”