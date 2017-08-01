Target Engineering picks Penspen for Zirku Satah slug catcher project

Published: 12 May 2020 - 11:30 a.m.
London-headquartered engineering and project management service provider Penspen has been awarded a contract by Target Engineering Construction Co for slug catcher replacement at the Zirku Satah plant operated by ADNOC Offshore.

The project includes replacement of the existing slug catchers at the plant, located on Zirku Island, with new ones cladded with a corrosion-resistant nickel super alloy. It also covers making modifications to associated pipelines as well as instrumentation and control systems, in addition to electrical, civil, and structural works.

As part of the project, Penspen will carry out detailed engineering services. Its scope of work includes a review of processes, loss prevention, technical safety, mechanical, piping, instrumentation and control, civil, structural, and electrical works, and making materials corrosion-free.

ADNOC Offshore operates the Upper Zakum (UZ), Lower Zakum (LZ), Umm Shaif, Nasr, Umm Lulu & SARB, Satah, and Umm Al Dalkh (UAD) offshore oil fields, all located in the Arabian Gulf. Additionally, the company also operates oil and gas processing plants on Zirku and Das islands.

Commenting on the contract win, Penspen’s executive vice president for the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions, Neale Carter, said: “This project continues our support for the Satah field and Zirku Island developments and will enhance our established position as a valued engineering services provider in the Middle East.”

In November 2019, ADNOC had picked Penspen to deliver project management consultancy (PMC) services for various requirements and to supervise the Abu Dhabi-based oil giant’s contractors across the globe.

The UK firm has also bagged a three-year supervision service contract from Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity and Water (Mew) for five power stations, where it will work alongside Jassim Qabazard Engineering Consultants.
