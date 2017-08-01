Veolia Middle East implores residents to go green this Ramadan

Water management company Veolia Middle East has advised residents to go green this Ramadan.

With the UAE being one of the top nations for per capita waste generation in the world, environmental protection is considered one of the main objectives of the UAE’s developmental policies.

According to Dubai Carbon, on average a person generates around 2.7kg of waste per day and during the month of Ramadan, the waste people generate almost doubles to 5.4kg. With waste being such a fundamental global issue, the UAE has made great strides to overcome this worldwide problem, such as increasing green areas, developing water resources, and improving marine environment and protecting it from pollution.

Sébastien Chauvin, CEO of Veolia Middle East said: "The ways in which communities produce and consume food is one of the major threats to the planet and remains at the top of the many causes of climate change. Together, if we play our part in adopting a greener lifestyle, we can ensure that resources and the environment are used in a sustainable manner."