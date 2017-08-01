Veolia Middle East implores residents to go green this Ramadan

Construction
News
Published: 12 May 2020 - 10:15 a.m.

Water management company Veolia Middle East has advised residents to go green this Ramadan.

With the UAE being one of the top nations for per capita waste generation in the world, environmental protection is considered one of the main objectives of the UAE’s developmental policies.

According to Dubai Carbon, on average a person generates around 2.7kg of waste per day and during the month of Ramadan, the waste people generate almost doubles to 5.4kg. With waste being such a fundamental global issue, the UAE has made great strides to overcome this worldwide problem, such as increasing green areas, developing water resources, and improving marine environment and protecting it from pollution.

Sébastien Chauvin, CEO of Veolia Middle East said: "The ways in which communities produce and consume food is one of the major threats to the planet and remains at the top of the many causes of climate change. Together, if we play our part in adopting a greener lifestyle, we can ensure that resources and the environment are used in a sustainable manner."

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

HUBER+SUHNER enables continuous electric vehicle charging at 500 A
    Microsoft acquires Metaswitch Networks as it sharpens its 5G focus
      The UAE’s forward-looking guidance directing ADNOC’s 4-year transformation has increased the company’s resilience and agility, says ADNOC CEO
        Dubai's Emirates Airline restarts operations to nine destinations
          Dubai's JA Resorts & Hotels provides 1,200 medical staff with free stays

            More related galleries

            50 Hotels in the Middle East: Dubai’s Jumeirah Al Qasr to Le Gray, Beirut
              Trend watch: Four ways to get the botanical design look in the UAE
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Oman's Al Bustan Palace to Dubai's Burj Al Arab Jumeirah
                  50 Hotels in the Middle East: Fairmont Ajman to JA Beach Hotel in Dubai
                    Three interior design projects in Dubai that give us a taste of the outdoors