COVID-19: Dubai reopens public parks, hotel beaches

Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has approved minor updates to the partial easing of restrictions on movement within the emirate, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The updates cover the reopening of public parks and private beaches of hotels; resumed operations of Roads and Transport Authority's (RTA) trams and maritime transport including the Dubai Ferry, water taxis, abras, and car sharing services; permission to perform sports and recreational activities such as cycling, water sports and skydiving in open spaces; and refund and return of goods and use of fitting rooms, state-run Dubai Media Office has confirmed.

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has stressed on the strict enforcement of specific preventive measures despite the eased restrictions.

With public parks reopening, the authority has stated that gatherings should not exceed five people. Similarly, sports and recreational activities in open spaces will be permitted for up to five people. Comprehensive preventive measures have to be maintained while engaging in the activities.

Hotels are allowed to reopen their private beaches only to their guests while observing preventive measures including physical distancing between individuals.

The resumed operations of trams and maritime transport in the emirate must adhere to RTA-specified timelines.

The committee stated that strict adoption of prescribed precautionary measures at all times is critical to support efforts to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.