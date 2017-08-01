COVID-19: Oman's ministries of health, transport launch screening buses

Published: 13 May 2020 - 11:54 a.m.

Oman's Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Oman National Transport Company (Mwasalat) has implemented a screening buses service to transport people to free testing centres within Muscat.

The service was launched in addition to the buses which are designed for administering free medical examinations for COVID-19 testing, state-run Oman News Agency reported.

Furthermore, the service will cover the deployment of three buses, operating from 9am till 1pm, and enabling people's access to the screening centres at areas with high-prevalence of the novel coronavirus.

The service covers Muscat's Al Hamria, Ghala Industrial area, and Al Mabela.

Mwasalat has redesigned the interiors of the buses to transform effectively into medical examination stations.

Preventive measures are being performed across the buses, with drivers adhering to all prescribed guidelines and sterilising the buses daily.


