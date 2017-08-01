COVID-19: Saudi Arabia to enforce 24-hour curfew starting May 23

Published: 13 May 2020 - 11:18 a.m.

As part of its ongoing efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in the kingdom, Saudi Arabia will enforce a 24-hour curfew across its cities and regions, starting May 23 to May 27.

The enforced curfew period will be between the 30th of Ramadan and 4th of Shawwal, a KSA Ministry of Interior official said, Saudi Press Agency reported.

In addition, the Ministry of Interior has stated that between May 14 to May 22, the kingdom will allow commercial and economic activities that were excluded from previous decisions; movement sans restrictions will be permitted during the day for eight hours, between 9am and 5pm in all cities and regions of the kingdom, with the exception of Makkah city.

Saudi Arabia's Makkah city will witness a continued 24-hour curfew during the period. The curfew will include continued prevention of entry and exit from the prescribed areas, cities, and neighborhoods.

The Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia has appealed to all individuals and entities to fully adhere to the set guidelines in order to effectively combat the novel coronavirus.

The ministry further stressed on the need to continue complying to the measures of social distancing during the time.

As part of its measures to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic, the kingdom recently implemented a threefold increase in its value added tax rate (VAT), raising it to 15%, Construction Week reported.

