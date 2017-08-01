Kuwait places 128 buildings under quarantine due to COVID-19

Kuwaiti authorities have quarantined 128 residential buildings due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the region.

More than 1,000 individuals living in the buildings had tested positive for the virus, according to state-run Kuwait News Agency.

Health ministry official Dr Buthaina AlMudhaf pointed out that 15 cooperative societies have been subjected to inspection across the country.

She added that 2,900 COVID-19 tests had been taken from the markets to determine the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, May 13, the Kuwait’s Health Ministry announced that 162 people recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total tally of recoveries to 3,263.

Construction Week reported on measures taken by Kuwait to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in April 2020.

Kuwait has converted a section of the Jaber Al-Ahmad Sports Stadium into a quarantine facility. The complex includes a field medical centre, dormitories for medics and nurses, 5,000 beds, intensive care units, and pharmacies. The delivered section includes 1,250 beds, with the remaining units set to be handed over later.