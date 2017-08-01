Saudi's Najran Municipality hits 94% completion on drainage project

Saudi Arabia’s Municipality of Najran has completed 94% of construction work on its rainwater drainage project to ward off the dangers of floods on Prince Nayef Road.

The $21.27m (SAR79.92m) project covers the main path of 7,450m and consists of a box bridge with four culverts at a length of 2,875m; another box bridge containing three culverts at a length of 2,850m; and a final one with two culverts extending across 1,725m – all of which connect to the main track.

The district secretary, Eng Hamad Hussain Eiban, confirmed that a set of retaining walls were constructed to direct torrents from reefs into calm basins, and then directing to them until they reach the Najran Valley.

[[{"fid":"94450","view_mode":"landscape","fields":{"format":"landscape","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":600,"width":900,"class":"media-element file-landscape"}}]]

The undersecretary for construction and projects, Eng Jaber bin Saman Al Nassib, indicated that the completion of all the main track works for the project has been done in line with the valley’s course, as well as the branches of the Al Sadran, Al Haytila, and the Al Sari neighbourhood streams.

The project has linked the rainwater drainage lines to the main path of the project, which contributes to the drainage of rainwater from neighbourhoods into the Wadi Najran Valley, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.