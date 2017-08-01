Trackunit documents 100 ways to eliminate downtime

Fleet management solutions company Trackunit has launched the ‘Eliminate Downtime White Book 2020’, a co-created collection of insights and stories on the topic of downtime in construction.

At this time of enforced downtime mandated to reduce the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the construction industry, like most others, has the opportunity to audit its processes and systems used across its value chain. This white book contains examples of how the most efficient organizations are navigating their way to productivity gains.

The white book embraces the expertise, human stories, and technology trends that have been captured during the past 12 months to reduce waste and increase productivity in the construction industry. The 10—chapter book provides examples of facts and learnings, stories, key questions, and the challenges that the industry continues to face.

Furthermore, the book features ten transformative principles created by the Eliminate Downtime Committee, a group of industry leaders including Trackunit that is part of the Eliminate Downtime movement and aims to achieve the goal by 2025. Each chapter delivers 10 points, forming the 100 key insights uncovered by the report’s authors.

To find out how companies deal with downtime in construction, Trackunit launched the Eliminate Downtime Benchmark survey where respondents had the opportunity to get their reports on how they compare to their peers.

The average idle time for machines in construction is 36%. However, the study shows that 22% of the respondents underestimate this number. The study also found distinct differences between high and low performers in eliminating downtime, such as: 100% of top performers in eliminating downtime have entered new partnerships in the past year, and more than half (57%) of low performers in eliminating downtime have lost business in the past year because they did not possess the necessary resources within their own organization. Top performers in eliminating downtime are 2.5 times better than low performers at exploiting data to support their business operations. Companies with more than 50% of their fleet connected enjoy 23% higher financial performance than the rest, and companies with more than 75% of their fleet connected enjoy 51% higher financial performance than the rest.

The survey also found that environmental responsibility is increasingly important in the construction industry, as 15% have experienced losing business in the past year due to non-compliance with environmental standards. Top performers in eliminating downtime distinguish themselves by caring deeply for the environment.

Soeren Brogaard, CCO of Trackunit and initiator of the Eliminate Downtime movement, said: The Eliminate Downtime White Book documents real stories, real people, and organizations that recognize the problems the industry faces every day. These people and organizations are collaborating to implement solutions at a human and technology level. I have said before that downtime is the mother of all problems in our industry. By documenting how the industry is engaging with the challenges, we offer a guide that people at all levels can gain insights from and hopefully spark new ideas that will continue to drive this movement forward.”

