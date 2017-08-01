UAE's MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping malls

Published: 13 May 2020 - 12:44 p.m.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has denied rumours that it has directed the closing of shopping malls and centres in the country, and explained that the post that is being shared on social media dates back to 23 March, 2020 after the emergence of COVID-19 crisis.

In a circular, the ministry emphasised the need to ignore rumours and obtain accurate information only from government sources.

Recently, mall in Dubai reopened to the public while practising COVID-19 measures such as performing tests for staff; implementation of sanitisation gateways; 30% increase in security; and temperature checks at mall entrances.

On May 6, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) stated that people over the age of 60 and children below 12 are prohibited from entering UAE shopping malls, cooperative societies, and supermarkets.

Putting safety first, with sanitisation, medical tests, and extra security in place to ensure the well-being of customers, staff, and tenants, a number of malls, including Nakheel Mall and Ibn Battuta Mall have reopened.


