WABCO signs major telematics deal with Almajdouie Logistics Company in Saudi Arabia

WABCO has signed a deal with Almajdouie Logistics in Saudi Arabia to equip 1,200 trucks and 1,400 trailers in the transport company’s fleet with its advanced telematics solutions and support services, replacing the company’s current basic track-and-trace solution.

WABCO’s TX-GO 2 on-board computers will be fitted in all Almajdouie trucks. Installed behind the dashboard, the TX-GO 2 is connected to the CAN bus. The solution delivers advanced fuel management capabilities, cargo and temperature monitoring, trend reporting and driver authentication and driver scoring.

The Almajdouie trailers will feature WABCO’s TX-TrailerGuard telematics device, which will be connected to various peripherals and sensors to monitor cargo weight compliant with the new legislation. In this way, dispatchers in the back office will be able to easily manage, track, and control their designated trailers remotely.

Eyad Hamzah Arafah, heavy lift general manager, Almajdouie Logistics, said: “For years, Almajdouie has been using a basic track-and-trace solution to pinpoint the whereabouts of its fleet. In today’s increasingly competitive and connected logistics market, that is no longer enough. s operating costs, particularly for fuel, continue to rise, we wanted more control over both our fleet and cargo while simultaneously raising the efficiency of our drivers and our back office to better service our customer base. The new solution will also enable us to further boost our stringent safety requirements, which is our number one priority.”