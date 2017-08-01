COVID-19: Majid Al Futtaim reschedules Sharjah mall opening

UAE-headquartered business conglomerate Majid Al Futtaim has rescheduled the opening date for its upcoming Sharjah mall - City Centre Al Zahia, in light of the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in the retail sector.

The additional months will allow all of City Centre Al Zahia’s tenant partners increased time to stabilise and prepare their stores effectively ahead of the opening and at a time that is more conducive for trading, as identified by Majid Al Futtaim.

Once upon, the 136,200m2 mall will become the largest mall in the Northern Emirates.

Speaking about the revised timeline, chief executive officer at Majid Al Futtaim - Shopping Malls Business Unit, Shireen El Khatib, said: "In line with our delivery commitments, the construction of the mall has run to schedule since we first broke ground. However, in light of the global changes that have impacted the retail industry, we have taken the prudent decision to revise the opening date of City Centre Al Zahia in the best interest of our customers and tenants."

Majid Al Futtaim has employed several measures to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic on the retail sector, including the revised timeline of its mall opening. Other initiatives include waiving of rental payments in support of its tenant partners as well as the launch of online shopping platforms to ensure trading continuity.

The business conglomerate had previously activated an employee redeployment programme across the region after the announcement of the temporary closure of entertainment destinations, reassigning more than 1,000 leisure, entertainment, and cinema employees to join the company’s Carrefour business on a temporary basis.