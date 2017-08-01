Grundfos celebrates its 75th anniversary

Grundfos this week celebrated its 75th anniversary paying tribute to the people and valued partners all over the world who have helped to drive the company’s efforts in sustainability.

From humble origins and the production of its very first pump in 1945 through to today’s global workforce of 19,280 and its advanced digital solutions, Grundfos is known worldwide as an innovator and leader, providing energy efficient pumping solutions across diverse segments including domestic, commercial buildings, industries, water utilities and pumps running on renewable energy.

Kostas Poulopoulos, area managing director, Gulf, Levant and Pakistan, said: “We celebrate the pioneering, collaborative and socially responsible spirit that has driven Grundfos since the beginning and continues to drive us today. We carry that mindset forward with a profound commitment to fight the imminent water and climate challenges affecting all of us through our sustainable solutions, partners and colleagues.”

“This milestone reminds us of the importance of partnership – one of our company’s core values. Without our partners, we would not be where we are today. Our partners have been and will always be part of our story. Likewise, the 75th anniversary celebrates not only the company’s achievements but most of all its people. Grundfos’ focus on people is one of the pillars that made the company withstand the test of time,” added Poulopoulos.

Grundfos’ anniversary underscores its commitments to sustainable initiatives and its efforts in pioneering solutions to the world’s water and climate challenges while improving the quality of life for people all around the globe.

“On this occasion, we celebrate people, partnerships and 75 years of driving sustainability. We celebrate 41% and 40% reduction of our water consumption and carbon footprint, respectively around the globe; Simply because sustainability is who we are,” said Poulopoulos.

Grundfos’ commitment to sustainability is unwavering – the company is taking bold steps to be climate positive by 2025, provide water to 300 million people and save 50 billion cubic meters of freshwater by 2030. “We know that these targets are challenging, but then again nothing worthwhile is ever easy,” affirms Poulopoulos.

“Our story began at the end of the Second World War - at a difficult time when there was a shortage of almost everything,” Kostas said. “When Grundfos founder, Poul Due Jensen, was asked by a local farmer if he could procure a pump, he couldn’t find anything suitable; so he had to develop a pump from scratch. The solution proved to be a great success and, as history shows, the foundation of the organisation we know today. This only proves that hard times bring out our greatest strengths.

“Celebrating our 75th anniversary during these unprecedented times further reminds us of our legacy, purpose and identity. Now is the time to showcase who we are and what we do – pioneer solutions to the world’s water and climate challenges and improve quality of life for people.”

