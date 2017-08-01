Kanoo Cranes appointed exclusive dealer of Alba hoists for the UAE, KSA, Oman and Bahrain

Construction
News
Published: 14 May 2020 - 8 a.m.
By: PMV Staff

Spain-based Alba-Macrel Group has appointed Kanoo Cranes, a division of The Kanoo Group, as the exclusive dealer of Alba mast climbing work platforms and hoists for the UAE, KSA, Oman and Bahrain. All sales activities for new models and aftermarket with service are henceforth managed by Kanoo Cranes in the abovementioned markets.

Alba has been manufacturing construction equipment since 1957. In addition to construction hoists and mast climbing work platforms, Alba's product range includes hanging scaffolds, reinforcing steel bar machinery, table saws, joint cutters, pulling and lifting winches, hydraulic pallet trucks, asphalt and concrete cutters, and protection nets and canopies.

Jon Lecue, CEO, Alba-Macrel, said: "Kanoo Cranes has an excellent reputation and long history of entrepreneurial experience. These are very exciting times for us at Alba-Macrel Group. When looking for a dealer to appoint for these important markets Kanoo Cranes becomes a natural partner with their extensive experience in the ﬁeld of lifting, great technical knowledge and a well-established network reaching over various markets and industries. We feel very conﬁdent that this will be the start of a long and prosperous business relation together.”

Kanoo Cranes, which provides engineered solutions for all lifting requirements and is focused on offering premium brands and products speciﬁcally designed for the rental industry, sees great potential to expand with the Alba range.

Mishal Kanoo, chairman, Kanoo group, said: “Kanoo is proud to become the exclusive dealer for Alba, another market leading product. We take pride in our capability to work closely with principals to ensure that reliable cost effective long term solutions are provided to our customers and partners. Integrity and long term relationships are the vision and the foundation for our continued success."

Fahad Kanoo, CEO, Kanoo Group, added: "Kanoo works only with the very best and has a long history of forming close partnerships over many decades and we look forward to another successful relationship and bringing this quality equipment to the market.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

HUBER+SUHNER enables continuous electric vehicle charging at 500 A
    Microsoft acquires Metaswitch Networks as it sharpens its 5G focus
      The UAE’s forward-looking guidance directing ADNOC’s 4-year transformation has increased the company’s resilience and agility, says ADNOC CEO
        Dubai's Emirates Airline restarts operations to nine destinations
          Dubai's JA Resorts & Hotels provides 1,200 medical staff with free stays

            More related galleries

            50 Hotels in the Middle East: Dubai’s Jumeirah Al Qasr to Le Gray, Beirut
              Trend watch: Four ways to get the botanical design look in the UAE
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Oman's Al Bustan Palace to Dubai's Burj Al Arab Jumeirah
                  50 Hotels in the Middle East: Fairmont Ajman to JA Beach Hotel in Dubai
                    Three interior design projects in Dubai that give us a taste of the outdoors