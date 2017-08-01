Kanoo Cranes appointed exclusive dealer of Alba hoists for the UAE, KSA, Oman and Bahrain

Spain-based Alba-Macrel Group has appointed Kanoo Cranes, a division of The Kanoo Group, as the exclusive dealer of Alba mast climbing work platforms and hoists for the UAE, KSA, Oman and Bahrain. All sales activities for new models and aftermarket with service are henceforth managed by Kanoo Cranes in the abovementioned markets.

Alba has been manufacturing construction equipment since 1957. In addition to construction hoists and mast climbing work platforms, Alba's product range includes hanging scaffolds, reinforcing steel bar machinery, table saws, joint cutters, pulling and lifting winches, hydraulic pallet trucks, asphalt and concrete cutters, and protection nets and canopies.

Jon Lecue, CEO, Alba-Macrel, said: "Kanoo Cranes has an excellent reputation and long history of entrepreneurial experience. These are very exciting times for us at Alba-Macrel Group. When looking for a dealer to appoint for these important markets Kanoo Cranes becomes a natural partner with their extensive experience in the ﬁeld of lifting, great technical knowledge and a well-established network reaching over various markets and industries. We feel very conﬁdent that this will be the start of a long and prosperous business relation together.”

Kanoo Cranes, which provides engineered solutions for all lifting requirements and is focused on offering premium brands and products speciﬁcally designed for the rental industry, sees great potential to expand with the Alba range.

Mishal Kanoo, chairman, Kanoo group, said: “Kanoo is proud to become the exclusive dealer for Alba, another market leading product. We take pride in our capability to work closely with principals to ensure that reliable cost effective long term solutions are provided to our customers and partners. Integrity and long term relationships are the vision and the foundation for our continued success."

Fahad Kanoo, CEO, Kanoo Group, added: "Kanoo works only with the very best and has a long history of forming close partnerships over many decades and we look forward to another successful relationship and bringing this quality equipment to the market.”