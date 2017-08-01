Join MEP Middle East for its first online conference

There is no escaping the impact of the global coronavirus health pandemic.

But where there is diversity there is also opportunity. It is for that reason, and to ensure that all MEP Middle East’s partners, readers, and staff remain safe at this difficult time, that we have elected to move our annual conference to a brand new virtual format.

Moving online will allow MEP Middle East to deliver our usual high quality event in a safe and secure environment, while also ‘opening the doors’ for even more guests to check in and hear industry leading figureheads deliver their takes on some of the most pressing issues dominating the MEP and HVAC sector today.

The event will still be held on 24 June, and details about how to register will soon be made available on our website.

As in previous years, we’ve put together a packed agenda of pressing talking points ahead of the latest instalment of the conference.

From transitioning towards a digitalised future to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus, no stone will be left unturned by our panel of industry figureheads and expert speakers.

Confirmed speakers on the day so far include managing director at AESG, Phillipa Grant; and associate public health engineer at BuroHappold Engineering, Ashveen Jeetun.

Of course, there are still more experts to add to the bill so keep an eye out for further announcements.

Hundreds of government bodies, developers, MEP contractors, consultants, engineers and architects are expected to converge to hear ideas, opinions, and expertise.

Editor of MEP Middle East, Tom Oxtoby, said he was looking forward to the event in its new format and being part of history.

He said: “Being agile is something a great number of people are talking about in the current climate, and something MEP Middle East is practicing as the world adjusts to coronavirus restrictions.

“We have never been more privileged than we are right now to be living in a time when we can connect instantaneously with people half a world away.

“Which is why we are so looking forward to the MEP Middle East Conference 2020 – a groundbreaking edition of the annual event which will take our publication into a new virtual realm.

“We have no doubt that this year’s event will live up to the expectations of years past, and look forward to welcoming even more of you to hear from our panel of industry experts.”

For the latest MEP news from the UAE, Gulf, and around the world, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.