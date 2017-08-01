Azizi Developments Berton project reaches 21% completion

Construction
News
Published: 16 May 2020 - 10 a.m.

UAE real estate developer Azizi Developments has revealed that construction on its latest residential project, Berton, has hit 21%.

Located in Al Furjan, the 245-unit development comprising 190 studio units, 41 one-bedroom and 14 two-bedroom apartments as well 16 luxury penthouses, will be completed by mid-2021 and stands at seven storeys.

In terms of progress, Azizi said that Berton’s structure currently stands at 32%, while external works and infrastructure developments are developing at a “rapid pace”.

Commenting on the construction of the Berton project, Azizi Developments executive director for its engineering division, Mohammed Ragheb, said: “Berton’s remarkably fast construction progress underlines our commitment to deliver our promises on time, all while adhering to our rigorous quality control and assurance practices.”

He added: “This exceptional residential building is one of our many projects in Al Furjan – it represents our strive to develop carefully thought-out, master-planned communities that offer a true sense of community and belonging, with connectivity being key.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

HUBER+SUHNER enables continuous electric vehicle charging at 500 A
    Microsoft acquires Metaswitch Networks as it sharpens its 5G focus
      The UAE’s forward-looking guidance directing ADNOC’s 4-year transformation has increased the company’s resilience and agility, says ADNOC CEO
        Dubai's Emirates Airline restarts operations to nine destinations
          Dubai's JA Resorts & Hotels provides 1,200 medical staff with free stays

            More related galleries

            50 Hotels in the Middle East: Dubai’s Jumeirah Al Qasr to Le Gray, Beirut
              Trend watch: Four ways to get the botanical design look in the UAE
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Oman's Al Bustan Palace to Dubai's Burj Al Arab Jumeirah
                  50 Hotels in the Middle East: Fairmont Ajman to JA Beach Hotel in Dubai
                    Three interior design projects in Dubai that give us a taste of the outdoors