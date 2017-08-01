Azizi Developments Berton project reaches 21% completion

UAE real estate developer Azizi Developments has revealed that construction on its latest residential project, Berton, has hit 21%.

Located in Al Furjan, the 245-unit development comprising 190 studio units, 41 one-bedroom and 14 two-bedroom apartments as well 16 luxury penthouses, will be completed by mid-2021 and stands at seven storeys.

In terms of progress, Azizi said that Berton’s structure currently stands at 32%, while external works and infrastructure developments are developing at a “rapid pace”.

Commenting on the construction of the Berton project, Azizi Developments executive director for its engineering division, Mohammed Ragheb, said: “Berton’s remarkably fast construction progress underlines our commitment to deliver our promises on time, all while adhering to our rigorous quality control and assurance practices.”

He added: “This exceptional residential building is one of our many projects in Al Furjan – it represents our strive to develop carefully thought-out, master-planned communities that offer a true sense of community and belonging, with connectivity being key.”