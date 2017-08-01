EquipmentWatch Awards recognise machines that retain the highest percentage of their original value and lowest five year total cost of ownership

Heavy equipment data and intelligence company EquipmentWatch has announced the winners of the 2020 Highest Retained Value Awards (HRVA) and the 2020 Lowest Cost of Ownership Awards (LCO).

The awards cover 50 categories of construction, lift/access and agricultural equipment, and are powered by EquipmentWatch’s database.

Outstanding OEMs in the 2020 Highest Retained Value Awards include Deere and Caterpillar taking the lead with four total awards each. Across the 30 categories for HRVA, there were 24 unique OEM winners.

HRVA winners are determined by EquipmentWatch Values analysts, who looked at the most popular equipment series observed on the resale channel over a 12-month period in 2018 and 2019. Series without a model in current production were removed. Only equipment series which consist of at least one model contained in the EquipmentWatch Residual Values software, which provides 7 year residual values for heavy equipment, were considered.

Outstanding OEMs in the 2020 Lowest Cost of Ownership Awards include Deere and Volvo taking the lead with three total awards each, Caterpillar with two awards, Komatsu with two awards, and Bobcat with two awards. There are 20 total categories for LCO this year.

LCO Award winners are determined by EquipmentWatch Costs analysts, who looked at the most popular equipment series observed on the resale channel over a 12-month period in 2018 and 2019. Series without a model in current production in North America were removed. Only equipment series which consist of at least one model were considered.

George Buckley, director of marketing, EquipmentWatch, said: “Buyers know what class and size they need for their fleets, but the Highest Retained Value and Lowest Cost of Ownership designations give them the objective validation they need to select each model with confidence. Recognizing a record 25 different manufactures across the 50 categories indicates the competition was tight for 2020. That diversity gives all the manufacturers an opportunity to showcase their equipment. We see a number of repeat winners year after year, but the objective data show strong competitors emerging with high-quality, efficient and cost-effective machines.”

Michael Quinlan, Jr., manager of data structuring, EquipmentWatch, said:“The EquipmentWatch Awards program is the culmination of months of work by the best data analysts in the business, evaluating millions of value and cost datapoints. That impartial, unbiased detail reinforces the trust our customers have come to rely on from EquipmentWatch.”

2020 Highest Retained Value Award winners

Backhoe loaders: Case 580

Dozers (1-189HP): Caterpillar D6

Dozers (>190HP): Komatsu D85

Drum compactors: Volvo SD45

Compact excavators: IHI (Kato) 25

Crawler excavators (6.1-21MT): Doosan DX180

Crawler excavators (21.1-40MT): Link-Belt 245 x 4 Spin Ace

Crawler excavators (>40MT): Deere 470

Compact track loaders: Gehl RT200

Skid-steer loaders (1-2200lbs): Bobcat S70

Skid-steer loaders (large): Caterpillar 260

Wheel loaders (1-134HP): JCB 410

Wheel loaders (135-249HP): Caterpillar 920

Wheel loaders (>250HP): Hitachi ZW550-6

Motor graders: Caterpillar 16

Dump trucks: Bell B35

Tandem compactors: Bomag BW100

Articulating boom lifts: JLG A Electric

Telescopic boom lifts: Snorkel TB

Electric scissor lifts: Haulotte Compact E

IC (engine powered) scissor lifts: Genie GS RT

Lift trucks (telehandlers): SkyTrak telehandler

Lift trucks (warehouse/narrow aisle): Linde H

Balers: New Holland BC5000

Self-propelled sprayers: Apache AS

Combines: Deere S

Wheel tractors (1-174HP): Deere 2R

Wheel tractors (>175HP): Case IH Steiger

Track tractors: Deere 8RT

Corn headers: MacDon C Series

2020 Lowest Cost of Ownership Award winners