EquipmentWatch Awards recognise machines that retain the highest percentage of their original value and lowest five year total cost of ownership

The awards cover 50 categories of construction, lift/access and agricultural equipment, and are powered by EquipmentWatch’s database.Outstanding OEMs in the 2020 Highest Retained Value Awards include Deere and Caterpillar taking the lead with four total awards each. Across the 30 categories for HRVA, there were 24 unique OEM winners.
HRVA winners are determined by EquipmentWatch Values analysts, who looked at the most popular equipment series observed on the resale channel over a 12-month period in 2018 and 2019. Series without a model in current production were removed. Only equipment series which consist of at least one model contained in the EquipmentWatch Residual Values software, which provides 7 year residual values for heavy equipment, were considered.Outstanding OEMs in the 2020 Lowest Cost of Ownership Awards include Deere and Volvo taking the lead with three total awards each, Caterpillar with two awards, Komatsu with two awards, and Bobcat with two awards. There are 20 total categories for LCO this year.
LCO Award winners are determined by EquipmentWatch Costs analysts, who looked at the most popular equipment series observed on the resale channel over a 12-month period in 2018 and 2019. Series without a model in current production in North America were removed. Only equipment series which consist of at least one model were considered.George Buckley, director of marketing, EquipmentWatch, said: “Buyers know what class and size they need for their fleets, but the Highest Retained Value and Lowest Cost of Ownership designations give them the objective validation they need to select each model with confidence. Recognizing a record 25 different manufactures across the 50 categories indicates the competition was tight for 2020. That diversity gives all the manufacturers an opportunity to showcase their equipment. We see a number of repeat winners year after year, but the objective data show strong competitors emerging with high-quality, efficient and cost-effective machines.”
Michael Quinlan, Jr., manager of data structuring, EquipmentWatch, said:“The EquipmentWatch Awards program is the culmination of months of work by the best data analysts in the business, evaluating millions of value and cost datapoints. That impartial, unbiased detail reinforces the trust our customers have come to rely on from EquipmentWatch.”
2020 Highest Retained Value Award winners
- Backhoe loaders: Case 580
- Dozers (1-189HP): Caterpillar D6
- Dozers (>190HP): Komatsu D85
- Drum compactors: Volvo SD45
- Compact excavators: IHI (Kato) 25
- Crawler excavators (6.1-21MT): Doosan DX180
- Crawler excavators (21.1-40MT): Link-Belt 245 x 4 Spin Ace
- Crawler excavators (>40MT): Deere 470
- Compact track loaders: Gehl RT200
- Skid-steer loaders (1-2200lbs): Bobcat S70
- Skid-steer loaders (large): Caterpillar 260
- Wheel loaders (1-134HP): JCB 410
- Wheel loaders (135-249HP): Caterpillar 920
- Wheel loaders (>250HP): Hitachi ZW550-6
- Motor graders: Caterpillar 16
- Dump trucks: Bell B35
- Tandem compactors: Bomag BW100
- Articulating boom lifts: JLG A Electric
- Telescopic boom lifts: Snorkel TB
- Electric scissor lifts: Haulotte Compact E
- IC (engine powered) scissor lifts: Genie GS RT
- Lift trucks (telehandlers): SkyTrak telehandler
- Lift trucks (warehouse/narrow aisle): Linde H
- Balers: New Holland BC5000
- Self-propelled sprayers: Apache AS
- Combines: Deere S
- Wheel tractors (1-174HP): Deere 2R
- Wheel tractors (>175HP): Case IH Steiger
- Track tractors: Deere 8RT
- Corn headers: MacDon C Series
2020 Lowest Cost of Ownership Award winners
- Backhoe loaders: Deere 310
- Dozers (1-189HP): Komatsu D39
- Dozers (>190HP): Komatsu D65
- Drum compactors: Bomag BW211
- Compact excavators: Deere 17
- Crawler excavators (6.1-21MT): JCB JS160
- Crawler excavators (21.1-50MT): Doosan DX300
- Crawler excavators (>50MT): Volvo EC480
- Compact track loaders: Bobcat T500
- Skid-steer loaders (1-1750lbs): Bobcat S70
- Skid-steer loaders (>1750lbs): Case SR200
- Wheel loaders (1-134HP): Deere 244
- Wheel loaders (135-249HP): Volvo L90
- Wheel loaders (>250HP): Caterpillar 970
- Dump trucks: Volvo A25
- Motor graders: Caterpillar 12M
- Lift trucks (telehandlers): SkyTrak telehandler
- Electric scissor lifts: JLG R
- Articulating boom lifts: Niftylift SD
- Telescopic boom lifts: Genie S