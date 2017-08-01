Sharjah Holding to provide 450 e-learning devices to families

Sharjah Holding, which was born out of a strategic partnership between Majid Al Futtaim Properties and Sharjah Asset Management, is providing 450 new electronic learning tablets to underprivileged families across the emirate, in a bid to promote remote learning, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The devices will be donated by Sharjah Holding-owned Al Zahia and distributed by Sharjah Charity International. Currently, Al Zahia's contribution to the local economy is valued at $1.36bn (AED5.5bn).

The initiative is focused on improving access to education across the emirate, and will facilitate distance learning for Sharjah students who may not have suitable technology at their houses.

The programme marks another community initiative from the residential community in Sharjah, following Al Zahia’s Ramadan initiative in partnership with Carrefour.

The two organisations have committed to distribute two tonnes of essential items to families across Sharjah during the Holy Month.