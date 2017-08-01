Sharjah Holding to provide 450 e-learning devices to families

Construction
News
Published: 16 May 2020 - 9 a.m.

Sharjah Holding, which was born out of a strategic partnership between Majid Al Futtaim Properties and Sharjah Asset Management, is providing 450 new electronic learning tablets to underprivileged families across the emirate, in a bid to promote remote learning, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The devices will be donated by Sharjah Holding-owned Al Zahia and distributed by Sharjah Charity International. Currently, Al Zahia's contribution to the local economy is valued at $1.36bn (AED5.5bn).

The initiative is focused on improving access to education across the emirate, and will facilitate distance learning for Sharjah students who may not have suitable technology at their houses.

The programme marks another community initiative from the residential community in Sharjah, following Al Zahia’s Ramadan initiative in partnership with Carrefour.

The two organisations have committed to distribute two tonnes of essential items to families across Sharjah during the Holy Month.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

HUBER+SUHNER enables continuous electric vehicle charging at 500 A
    Microsoft acquires Metaswitch Networks as it sharpens its 5G focus
      The UAE’s forward-looking guidance directing ADNOC’s 4-year transformation has increased the company’s resilience and agility, says ADNOC CEO
        Dubai's Emirates Airline restarts operations to nine destinations
          Dubai's JA Resorts & Hotels provides 1,200 medical staff with free stays

            More related galleries

            50 Hotels in the Middle East: Dubai’s Jumeirah Al Qasr to Le Gray, Beirut
              Trend watch: Four ways to get the botanical design look in the UAE
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Oman's Al Bustan Palace to Dubai's Burj Al Arab Jumeirah
                  50 Hotels in the Middle East: Fairmont Ajman to JA Beach Hotel in Dubai
                    Three interior design projects in Dubai that give us a taste of the outdoors