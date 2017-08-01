NCEMA, MoH issue ban on entry to malls, stores for children, elderly

As part of the easing of restrictions and re-opening of certain sectors and areas in the region, and in light of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) have stated that people over the age of 60 and children below 12 are prohibited from entering UAE shopping malls, cooperative societies, and supermarkets.

They aforementioned age categories are also prohibited from entering or accessing retail stores located outside shopping centres.

The move represents the region's preventive measures to mitigate the impact of the ongoing pandemic.

Recently, Dubai's malls reopened to public while practising COVID-19 measures such as performing tests for staff; implementation of sanitisation gateways; 30% increase in security; and temperature checks at mall entrances, Construction Week reported.