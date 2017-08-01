NCEMA, MoH issue ban on entry to malls, stores for children, elderly

Construction
News
Published: 6 May 2020 - 10:15 a.m.

As part of the easing of restrictions and re-opening of certain sectors and areas in the region, and in light of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) have stated that people over the age of 60 and children below 12 are prohibited from entering UAE shopping malls, cooperative societies, and supermarkets.

They aforementioned age categories are also prohibited from entering or accessing retail stores located outside shopping centres.

The move represents the region's preventive measures to mitigate the impact of the ongoing pandemic.

Recently, Dubai's malls reopened to public while practising COVID-19 measures such as performing tests for staff; implementation of sanitisation gateways; 30% increase in security; and temperature checks at mall entrances, Construction Week reported.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Construction News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

HUBER+SUHNER enables continuous electric vehicle charging at 500 A
    Microsoft acquires Metaswitch Networks as it sharpens its 5G focus
      The UAE’s forward-looking guidance directing ADNOC’s 4-year transformation has increased the company’s resilience and agility, says ADNOC CEO
        Dubai's Emirates Airline restarts operations to nine destinations
          Dubai's JA Resorts & Hotels provides 1,200 medical staff with free stays

            More related galleries

            50 Hotels in the Middle East: Dubai’s Jumeirah Al Qasr to Le Gray, Beirut
              Trend watch: Four ways to get the botanical design look in the UAE
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Oman's Al Bustan Palace to Dubai's Burj Al Arab Jumeirah
                  50 Hotels in the Middle East: Fairmont Ajman to JA Beach Hotel in Dubai
                    Three interior design projects in Dubai that give us a taste of the outdoors