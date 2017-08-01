Sharjah Tower Fire: Residents thank authorities for swift action

Published: 6 May 2020 - 11:45 a.m.

Residents of the fire-stricken high-rise tower in Sharjah's Al Nahda area expressed their gratitude towards the authorities involved in the extinguishing operations.

The fire gutted the "49-floor tower of 328 residential apartments and parking, resulting in seven minor injuries," Sharjah Police has confirmed.

[[{"fid":"94428","view_mode":"portrait","fields":{"format":"portrait","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":1280,"width":960,"class":"media-element file-portrait"}}]]

A fire broke out at a high-rise tower in Sharjah's Al Nahda [Image: Supplied]

The rescue and extinguishing operations involved several authorities including Sharjah Civil Defence, Sharjah Police, National Ambulance, and the UAE Red Crescent, among others.

Sharjah Police recorded an immediate response speed of six minutes, following which the residents were evacuated and operations were carried to detect and rescue people who were stuck in their apartments.

A resident whose cat was rescued by the Sharjah Civil Defence expressed his gratitude towards the authorities and commended their timely efforts, adding that the Civil Defence authorities "did not hesitate to offer help in rescuing the cat."

