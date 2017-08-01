TRSDC inks MoU with the Saudi Ministry of Social Development

Saudi Arabia’s The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) — the developer of the kingdom’s 28,000km2 The Red Sea Project, one of the world’s most ambitious tourism initiatives — has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

The MoU, which aims to enrich local communities through corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes, will extend over a full calendar year and is renewable for the same period.

The MoU highlights the role of the Ministry, outlining how it will assist in developing a framework to activate the role of corporate social responsibility CSR), and map out the activities and community programmes based on national priorities.

It will also support further by providing the key information and data required to carry out TRSDC campaigns successfully.

Commenting on the agreement, Pagano said: “This MoU represents a collaborative framework towards enhancing our CSR that is in line with the sustainable development goals of the Kingdom.

“Giving back to the people of Saudi Arabia and our local communities, in particular, is an important part of our vision as a company. We believe in working together with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development will benefit the society at large.”

TRSDC is setting new standards in sustainable development, aligned with all 17 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“I would like to congratulate and thank the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development on the successful signing of this MoU. This initiative is jointly aimed at strengthening and improving the quality of life for the Red Sea community,” Pagano added.

The deal was inked re by the chief executive officer of TRSDC, John Pagano, and the undersecretary of social development, Suliman Alzben.

“The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in collaboration with the Red Sea Development Company aims to support impactful social responsibility initiatives and programs for Saudi Arabia. This collaboration represents our commitment in creating a dynamic joint effort that promotes the private and government sector alike,” Alzben said.

The MoU follows several initiatives already launched by TRSDC to support the local community, including increasing employment opportunities.

Most recently, the organisation launched a program in collaboration with Umluj Municipality, the University of Tabuk, and local NGO Sakan to provide members of the communities of Umluj and Al Wajh with training and jobs within the organization.

This initiative has already resulted in the hiring of 45 new employees at the site landscaping nursery.

Similar initiatives also included providing 120 scholarships for Saudi students, to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in International Hospitality Management in cooperation with Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz University and accredited by Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL).

The company has also hired 31 graduates from across the Kingdom as part of the Elite Graduate Programme at the start of the year.