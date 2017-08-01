SCAD: Natural stone hits the highest price increase among Building Materials groups in March 2020

The Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi (SCAD), a Department of Government Support entity, has issued its monthly Building Materials Price Statistics (BMPS) report for March 2020.

The report compared building materials prices for March 2020 with February 2020, March 2019, as well as Q1 of 2020 with Q1 and Q4 of 2019. SCAD’s BMPS report covers price movements across 21 groups of key building materials.

March 2020 – February 2020

During March 2020, the average prices of natural stone increased by 11.8%, (PVC) pipes by 8.9%, and (uPVC) pipes by 4.0% compared with February 2020. The average prices of employment / with all services decreased by 11.5%, block by 8.2%, and power cable fell by 8.1% in March 2020 compared with February 2020.

March 2020 – March 2019

In March 2020, the average prices of natural stone increased by 6.4%, cement by 4.2% and wires for small buildings by 3.2% compared with March 2019. The average prices of (PVC) pipes decreased by 13.9%, power cable by 10.9%, and employment / with all services by 9.8% compared with March 2019.

Q1 of 2020 – Q4 of 2019

During Q1 of 2020, compared with the fourth quarter of 2019, the average prices of the natural stone group increased by 5.0%, wires for small buildings by 4.5%, and wires for residential towers by 2.7%. The average prices of employment / with all services decreased by 3.7%, (PVC) pipes by 3.4%, and wires for apartments by 3.2% compared with Q4 of 2019.

Q1 of 2020 – Q1 of 2019

In Q1 of 2020, compared with the same period the previous year, the average prices of cement increased by 5.7%, the prices of bathroom set without accessories rose by 2.4%, and false ceiling by 1.8% compared with Q1 of 2019. The average prices of (PVC) pipes decreased by 18.0%, waterproofing products by 7.5%, and bathroom set with accessories by 5.2% in Q1 of 2020 compared with Q1 of 2019.

The monthly publication of Building Materials Price Statistics is significant as building material prices are important economic indicators for planning and research across various sectors. They are also used to compile indices of construction activity and to calculate GDP at constant prices.

For the latest MEP news from the UAE, Gulf, and around the world, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.