Emirati entrepreneur opens UAE's first online store for construction

Emirati entrepreneur Khamis Al-Sheryani who recently founded the home maintainence app Rafeeg, has opened the first electronic store specialised in construction, maintenance and decoration projects in UAE.

Rafeeg store allows customers to browse through international designs by engineers and decorators, and allows them to compare prices offered by local contractors. The online store facilitates ease of payment and easy installments as per customer’s requirements.

Speaking about the service, Al-Sheryani said: "Rafeeg store is an extension of the Rafeeg app which attracted so far more than 70,000 customers and more than 5,000 specialised technician in maintenance and decoration, under the supervision of more than 1,000 licensed facilities to provide home maintenance and home decoration services."

Homeowners can choose designed international designs and ideas while browsing through the store. Then, the homeowner will start receiving initial quotations from companies and contractors and speak with specialised technicians about the project.

Lastly, the homeowner can lay the solid foundations for the project and the store staff will assist in developing the project. The store staff can also open a tender for contractors to receive official approved offers to start implementing the project.