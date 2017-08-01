Postponing Expo 2020 was the right thing to do, says DEWA boss

MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer says postponing Expo 2020 was the right thing to do.

"The UAE places the health and safety of citizens, residents, visitors, and all Expo 2020 Dubai organisers at the top of its priorities," he said.

"This move underlines the UAE’s solidarity with the global community in facing the exceptional current circumstances and the challenges that all countries are experiencing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The UAE does this in a spirit of collaboration, positivity, and hope for a brighter future for all humankind."

He added that he is confident that Expo 2020 Dubai will be an international platform that contributes to developing innovative solutions to the various challenges facing the world for a brighter future for generations to come.

“As the Official Sustainable Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, DEWA understands the responsibility of all the nation’s organisations. We are applying all our efforts, expertise, and capabilities so that Expo 2020 Dubai will achieve the desired success that befits the UAE.

"Dubai will host the best Expo in the history of World Expos as a result of the vision and guidance of our wise leadership and the concerted efforts of all the nation’s organisations."

