Abu Dhabi's QCC to boost efficiency of construction material

The services provided by Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council's (QCC) Construction Materials Laboratory have contributed to boosting the efficiency and quality of the materials used in building and construction works within the capital, QCC's secretary-general, Dr Hilal Humaid Al Kaabi, said.

Al Kaabi emphasised that enhancing the community security and safety standards and increasing the infrastructure quality in the emirate, represents one of the council priorities, aligned with the goals of the Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 in building a sustainable economy based on knowledge, UAE's state-run news agency, Wam reported.

The Construction Materials Laboratory aims to boost the quality of the materials and products used in construction works through verifying their compliance to the approved local and international standards, which shall in turn achieve an added economic value to the emirate, he said.

Executive director of the Central Inspection Laboratory of QCC, Abdullah Hassan Al Maeeni, pointed out that the Construction Materials Laboratory provides comprehensive and professional services to ensure the products used in Abu Dhabi meet the building and construction standards in Abu Dhabi. These services include supervision and testing of all used materials and ensuring their conformity through accurate check using the latest technologies.

He further stated that the Construction Materials Laboratory, through its cooperation with the approved private sector laboratories has increased the tests of the building and construction materials from 66% to 97%; this cooperation has also increased the achieved construction works to over 90% within the emirate.

Al Maeeni added that the Building Materials Laboratory operates two mobile laboratories to provide inspection services for engineering projects within the emirate, as the mobile laboratories cover nearly 80% of the tests provided by the main laboratory.