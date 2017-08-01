ACT Crane and Heavy Equipment expands fleet with 16 Demag cranes

Construction
News
Published: 10 November 2020 - 5:45 a.m.
By: PMV Staff

Saudi-Arabia-based crane rental company Arabian Consolidated Trading (ACT Crane & Heavy Equipment) recently put four Demag AC 160-5 and two Demag AC 300-6 all terrain cranes into operation, and these are now being followed by four Demag AC 100-4, four Demag AC 250-5, and two Demag AC 500-8 units.

Deepak Jain, senior sales manager-Middle East, Tadano Demag, said: “We have an excellent and longstanding business relationship with ACT Crane & Heavy Equipment and are very proud of the fact that our products meet their exacting requirements. It’s proof of the quality behind these products and of the trust we’ve earned. ACT is driven by Hassan al Naimi, who is really inspiring in the way he is driving the business, it is more than a pleasure to work with someone who has such a great foresight.”

