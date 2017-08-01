ADM inspects temporary fences at construction sites

ADM carried out an inspection campaign on the temporary fences at the construction sites, including Al Raha Beach, Reem Island, Saadiyat, Yas, Riyadh region, Al Shamkha and Al Shawamekh areas in coordination with the sub-centers.

The inspection campaign was aimed at preserving the safety of community members and neighboring buildings from the dangers of fences and raising awareness among contractors, consultants and workers in construction sites of the necessity and importance of 100% safety of temporary fences in projects.

The campaign also aimed to provide a safe work environment in the construction sector, raise the percentage of compliance with the safety requirements of temporary fences and secure them completely, to reduce the rates of accidents before the period of weather fluctuations, as well as inspect all construction sites and ensure their compliance with the safety requirements of temporary fences.

During the campaign, it was confirmed that there was a license to install a temporary fence at the site issued by ADM, and that the periodic maintenance of temporary fences was carried out to maintain their validity, as well as to ensure that the fence or external areas were not defaced without a permit.

Furthermore, it was ensured that neighboring buildings were safe and that the temporary wall was not destroyed, in addition to making sure that an emergency plan is made and activated in case of a need to amend temporary fences.