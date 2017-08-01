Atkins picks AESG as specialist consultant for Six Flags Qiddiya

London- and Dubai-headquartered consultancy AESG has been appointed as the specialist consultant by engineering and design firm Atkins, owned by Canada-based SNC-Lavalin, for the 32ha Six Flags Qiddiya theme park, located within the 366km2 Qiddiya gigaproject, the currently under construction capital of entertainment, sports, and the arts in the kingdom, being developed by Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC).
In an announcement on its LinkedIn page, AESG said that it will provide sustainability, thermal comfort modelling, environmental assessment, waste management, and acoustics design consultancy services for the project.
The news comes weeks after, Atkins was awarded the lead design consultant services contract for the Six Flags Qiddiya theme park project by QIC.
As part of the three-year contract, Atkins will provide integrated lead design consultant, construction supervision, and cost management services.
The scope of work includes public realm and necessary infrastructure within the plot area along with validation of the pre-concept design, as well as the development of sustainability and environmental assessment methods, design criteria, and standards of the project.
Six Flags Qiddiya is scheduled to open during Phase 1 of Qiddiya. The park will feature 28 uniquely themed rides and attractions across six lands: The City of Thrills, Discovery Springs, Steam Town, Twilight Gardens, Valley of Fortune and Grand Exposition.
The theme park will provide both recreational and professional opportunities to the Saudi population and boast a number of record-breaking attractions including The Falcon’s Flight, the longest, tallest and fastest roller coaster in the world.
