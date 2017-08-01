Bentley Systems appoints three new executives

Infrastructure engineering software company Bentley Systems has appointed three new executives.

CEO Greg Bentley said: “While Bentley Systems accomplished much throughout our 36 years of growth as a privately-held company, and I am proud of our executive talent depth, we obviously could not internally develop public company experience.

"The principal purpose of our IPO last month was to assure market liquidity for our colleagues, and especially executive shareholders, in advance of many anticipated retirements. In turn, for the executive opportunities accordingly created, our new higher profile as a public company serves to help attract world-class talent from top public technology companies.

“I enthusiastically welcome Nicholas Cumins, Kat Lord-Levins, and Chris Bradshaw to share their energy, wisdom, and especially their lessons learned within public companies. And on his retirement after 26 years, I particularly thank and congratulate Bhupinder Singh, truly a ‘foundation pillar’ of Bentley Systems.”

Chief Product Officer: Nicholas Cumins

Nicholas Cumins (based in Munich, Germany) succeeds Bhupinder Singh, who has retired. Nicholas leads the product organization, responsible for the definition, development, and adoption of Bentley’s software solutions for advancing infrastructure.

He has over 20 years of product leadership experience with established and startup companies in multiple software industries. Prior to joining Bentley, Nicholas served as general manager of SAP Marketing Cloud, a comprehensive marketing automation platform.

He also served as chief product officer of Scytl, a platform for online voting, in Barcelona, and senior vice president of product with OpenX, a pioneer in programmatic advertising, in Los Angeles.

Before OpenX, Nicholas had already served in a variety of senior roles at SAP, including product management, corporate strategy, and business development in the United States, Germany, and France. He earned master’s degrees in law and in business from Paris II Panthéon-Assas University.



Chief Success Officer: Katriona Lord-Levins

Katriona Lord-Levins (based in San Francisco, CA) takes ont he new positions of Chief Success Officer.

Kat is responsible for leading the user and enterprise success teams, which focus on helping users realize their business goals with Bentley technologies.

By ensuring Bentley has established processes to deliver proven outcomes and listen to user needs, Kat works to make Bentley the solution of choice and create loyal users.

Before joining Bentley, Kat worked for two decades at Autodesk in a variety of roles, the most recent of which focused on building and leading the construction business unit customer success team. Prior to Autodesk she worked at Alias Research in Toronto, a software company that produced high-end 3D graphics software. Kat studied computer science at the University of Toronto.

Chief Marketing Officer: Chris Bradshaw

Chris Bradshaw (based in Exton, PA) reports to Gus Bergsma, Chief Revenue Officer. He succeeds Carey Mann, who after 28 years becomes BSY’s inaugural Investor Relations Officer.

Chris was previously chief marketing and product officer of Blue Prism Group, a London-based software company that specializes in robotic process automation.

There, Chris was responsible for vision, strategy, and road maps for the entire software portfolio. From 1991 until 2017, Chris served at Autodesk in a variety of leadership roles, including chief marketing officer, and created the Infrastructure Solutions Division. Earlier, he managed flight software development for the United States Air Force, where he guided the development, testing, and integration of on-board computer systems for two national space programs.

Chris currently serves on the board of directors of Project Lead the Way, a non-profit that provides STEM education programs to K-12 students in the United States. He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Cornell University, and an M.B.A. from Duke University.