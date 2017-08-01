DMCC opens representative office in China

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has opened its representative office in Shenzhen, China, that is expected to usher in a new wave of business opportunities to Dubai.

The office setup is in partnership with corporate service provider Yingtian Global that has supported more than 300 Chinese businesses expand in the MENA region.

The China office is aimed at bringing DMCC to the doorstep of Chinese businesses and offering a simpler route to the company set up process in Dubai without the requirement to travel. The office will provide advisory and consulting services in a common language, a convenient time zone and provide a host of services such as witnessing signature and verifying documents.

Furthermore, the opening of a representative office in Shenzhen, a commercial and financial centre, will enable DMCC to identify business opportunities, connect with potential partners and attract businesses to Dubai through a faster and more efficient process.

The announcement was made during an event in China, under the theme ‘Expand your business in Dubai and beyond’.

Commenting on the move, executive director - free zone, DMCC, Ahmad Hamza, said: “China has always been an important market for Dubai and DMCC, and we have played a main role in developing the bilateral trade relations over the years.

Sitting at the crossroads of the world, DMCC is eager to support Chinese businesses establish a foothold in the Middle East and beyond. The opening of this representative office will allow us to work closer with the Chinese business community and unlock a host of opportunities. It will also further the longstanding commercial relationship that exists between the UAE and China, and reinforce our support to both the Dubai Silk Road strategy and the One Belt Road Initiative and the mutual business potential they will bring.”

China remains Dubai’s largest trading partner with $18bn (AED66.4bn) worth of trade in H1 2020. For its part, DMCC is already home to 544 Chinese companies, equating to nearly 10% of all Chinese businesses registered in the country.

General Manager of China Business Centre DMCC, Yingtian Global, Li Feng, said: “The opening of a representative office in Shenzhen reaffirms the real commitment by DMCC to enhance the ease of doing business for the Chinese community."

China has been identified as one of the key target markets for DMCC, with the Yingtian Chinese Business Centre DMCC being established in 2017 to support Chinese companies wanting to set up operations in the Free Zone.