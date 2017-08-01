FM firms need to invest in cleaning certifications, says ISSA education and certification director

The pandemic outbreak has created a structural shift in cleaning just from a superficial perspective to cleaning for health reasons in the Middle East region, says International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA) international education and certification director Manuela D’Agata. She says: “Traditionally in the Middle East, end users have been focusing on ensuring environments and surfaces were clean just in appearance. However, due to the spread of Covid-19, clients now require different solutions from their providers. End users are now paying more attention to recruiting and selecting professional contractors who are going to protect the health of building occupants.”

Cleaning for health and the implications it brings is becoming a more universal value in the Middle East, reiterates D’Agata. She added that the crisis has also created an opportunity for the cleaning industry to optimise resources. For example, it has driven the need for more transparency when it comes to workloading and estimation of cleaning services.

ISSA, which claims to be the world’s leading association for the cleaning industry, is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members, manufacturers, distributors, the greater facility management and services providers (cleaning contractors and inhouse services) with the skills, certification, market knowledge and networking opportunities they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment and improving the bottom line.

One of the downsides of the pandemic, D’Agata says, is the misuse of disinfectants. She says: “Because of the panic created by the pandemic in the region, we have seen an overuse and misuse of disinfectants, as well as the use of new technologies in which the applicability and safety is not proven.

“Unfortunately, despite the increased awareness of the importance of cleaning, clients are asking more for less [costs], thereby creating pressure on cleaning services providers who need to increase their frequency by adding additional tasks, such as disinfection, for reduced prices. This has an impact on the desired outcome and the overall level of services.”

The other challenge ISSA as an association has observed in the region is the wide acceptance of input-based contract in lieu of output-based contracts, which impact the ability of the cleaning contractor to introduce innovation, add value and take responsibility on how the specifications are met. “This approach is a barrier to the development of the industry,” she says.

Certifications

D’Agata says that it is important for FM firms to understand that training and certifications are not a cost but an investment. She says that with training and certification one can achieve the following:

Consistency of results – the cleaning industry has a tendency to be very reactionary. Education allows everyone in an organisation to be operating by the same set of standards. This allows results to be replicable and reliable.

Stability of operations – when you achieve predictable results through education, your company or team stabilises. We see a stabilising effect in budgets, attendance and turnover.

Employee empowerment – prioritising education at all levels of a cleaning organisation helps employees feel masterful over their jobs. Employees who trust they have the training and tools to do a job well are more productive and profitable for a company.

Efficiency through innovation – education is a must in an industry where new tools and technologies are adding efficiencies all the time. Employees need to be able to adapt to change when new approaches and tools are used in order to achieve the results each innovation provides.

D’Agata says: “We advocate for what we call confidence cleaning, a process involving proper risk assessment, followed by implementing all necessary steps for cleaning and, if needed, disinfection to provide assurance that the cleaned area is safe for use and occupancy.

“Confidence cleaning will also lead to cleaning transparency, critical risk assessments, appropriate technology, proper training, creative innovations, responsible communication, solid quality auditing and ability to scale services.

“These are elements that soft services operations will have to further investigate and, hopefully, adopt to be able to ensure cleaning for health and support a clean start for facilities and businesses that operate in those facilities. Confidence and responsible cleaning will also offer a strong argument to show how cleaning and disinfecting are no longer a cost in the P&L, but rather a potential differentiator and a revenue generator.”

ISSA has introduced a GBAC Star accreditation programme, which is the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention response and recovery accreditation for facilities. The programme helps public and commercial facilities establish and maintain a cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention programme to minimise risks associated with infectious agents and biohazards.

GBAC Star is a performance-based programme that is based on quality management system principles like those of ISO 9001. GBAC Star is the gold standard of prepared facilities — especially in the wake of COVID-19, as facilities seek guidance on reopening safely and confidently.

“Staff, visitors and guests should have assurance that the facility is cleaned and disinfected to the highest standards. They should have increased confidence to enter and feel comfortable inside the building knowing that facility management prioritises proper cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention measures to protect occupants’ health,” D’Agata says.

She adds: “Soft services departments can support their customers in achieving the accreditation and position themselves as preferred business partners by adding additional value to their clients with a consultative approach. The pandemic has given soft services providers an opportunity to make a difference to their communities, clients and industry as a whole.”

In addition, ISSA can support cleaning businesses in improving their management systems as a result of ISSA’s CIMS certification for soft services. CIMS introduces the knowledge and expertise required for a cleaning organisation to make measurable improvements in quality and operational efficiency. Through CIMS, a company will be able to prove they have implemented the systems, procedures and processes required to lead a quality driven cleaning business. Companies like Farnek have been holding the certificate since 2019 and Isnaad is currently completing the process, D’Agata remarks.

D’Agata says that when the Middle East is compared to the US, where investment in training, certification and accreditation “is a must even when there are cash flow issues, there is still a gap to be filled”.

In conclusion, D’Agata says: “Training, development, innovation and certification are the key to success and resilience. Only those companies that will invest in them will be around and solid in 5 years. This is because the speed of all kinds of developments is increasing exponentially. Pandemics are here to stay. Many companies underestimate the pace of disruptive developments. They simply do not see the enormous changes coming. And those who don’t realise this, will inevitably be late [to adapt].”