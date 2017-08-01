Fujairah Ruler reviews progress of Dibba Sports Club Stadium project

Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, HH Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, reviewed the progress of construction on the Dibba Fujairah Sports Club Stadium project in Al Ras, Fujairah, and shared his keenness to monitor vital development projects that serve the emirate’s citizens and residents.

The $27.22m (AED100m) Dibba Fujairah Sports Club Stadium project, which will have a capacity of 10,000 spectators once complete, is the newest in the country and meets the requirements of the UAE Pro League and the Asian Football Confederation for holding regional championships.

Sheikh Hamad was briefed by the project’s field engineers and officials about the stadium’s details, the progress of the work, and plans that were implemented using advanced technologies to meet the needs of the area’s residents.

HH Sheikh Hamad emphasised that the infrastructure projects currently being carried out in Fujairah are in line with the economic and development needs of the local community, and meet the emirate’s sustainable development requirements.

During his visit, the Fujairah Ruler was accompanied by the director of the Emiri Court of Fujairah, Mohammed Saeed Al Dhanhani; the chairman of the Board of Directors of the Club, Ahmed Al Dhanhani; as well as several other local officials, according to the state-run news agency, Wam.

Earlier this week, Construction Week reported that HH Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, has directed the relevant authorities to accelerate the pace of construction work on Phase 1 of the Dibba Fujairah Port development, to make it a multi-purpose commercial port by the end of 2022.

Phase 1 of the project valued at $217.8m (AED800m) includes the construction of two 650m-long docks with an 18m-depth, as well as cranes with a capacity of 4,000 tonnes per hour.

In the later phases, eight berths will be constructed to meet the requirements of all maritime commercial activities and increase the UAE’s competitiveness in the field of high-capacity ports.