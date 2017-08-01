Imdaad conducts driving safety initiative for its staff

Imdaad, a Dubai-based group of companies that provides integrated, sustainable FM services that enhance operational efficiencies of physical assets, has successfully concluded an internal Driving Safety Initiative. The campaign saw a total of 1,619 team members participate in 149 training sessions over a two-month period.

Designed specifically for employees who drive as part of their duties, the annual program aimed to enhance the road safety knowledge and capabilities of staff working across a total of 91 sites. Topics delivered during the training ranged from driving safety basics such as ensuring the vehicle and driver are in a satisfactory condition before embarking, to maintaining a safe speed and driving in dangerous weather conditions. Participants also received expert advice on the correct way to deal with collisions and emergencies, as well as how to avoid accidents through the practice of defensive driving.

Marwan Othman, executive director of Human Capital and Administration at Imdaad, commented: “We are proud of our team members for successfully completing this important aspect of their training. A sound knowledge of road safety is not only essential for the effective delivery of services in the FM sector, but also a transferable skill that extends into our team member’s daily lives and enhances the safety of the communities they serve. At Imdaad, we have always prioritized the personal and professional development of our employees and will continue to ensure that they receive all the support they need to thrive and grow.”