Jizan Governor opens $268m worth transport, road projects in Saudi

Construction
News
Published: 10 November 2020 - 2:30 a.m.
HRH Prince Muhammad bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Jizan region, has inaugurated a number of road and transport projects in the region, with the projects being valued at $267m.

The projects that were inaugurated in the presence of HE the Minister of Transport, Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser. These projects included the 190km roads leading to King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz housing development sites in Jizan.

The Sabya and Al-Eidabi road project with a length of 68km, and the agricultural roads project, which includes raising the level of Al-Dair Road, Al-Tarf.
Additionally, the Phase 1 pf the Jallat Al-Hayat road with a length of 3.8km, and a project of Al-Sahalil Road in Haroub Governorate, with a length of more than 5km.

It also included the project for the upgradation of the road Al-Daier - Al-Tarf - Jalat Al-Hayat with a length of 4km; the 4km-long Al-Lahjah - Al-Souda – Hilweh road, and the agricultural road projects, which includes Al-Mahniyah Al-Mithnb Road, serving villages of Jouri Sadr.

The governor also inaugurated Al-Jouf, Al-Ahwash road, which contributes to linking Al-Eidabi governorate with Haroub governorate, and Jabal Naama road, which is 22.5km long.

During the meeting the governor was also briefed on the projects that have been inaugurated and the projects approved and under implementation including public transport, roads and their maintenance projects. In addition to the expansion of the new King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport.

