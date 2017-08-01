KSA Minister of Environment announces Water Transmission and Technologies Company (WTTCO)

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Abdul-Rahman bin Abdul-Mohsen Al-Fadhli, has announced the establishment of the Water Transmission and Technologies Company (WTTCO).

The arrival of WTTCO was enacted by the Council of Ministers, and is one outcome of the Privatization Program in the Kingdom’s water sector.

WTTCO’s launch marks a major step by The Supervisory Committee for the Privatization of the Environment, Water, and Agriculture Sector towards restructuring the Kingdom's water sector.

The company will manage and maintain water transmission, distribution and storage systems that span more than 8,400km and transmit more than 7 million m3 per day of desalinated water across the country.

The new company – owned by the government – represents a "quantum leap" in the integration of the water sector, as WTTCO will operate commercially to maximize the use of assets and achieve greater spending efficiency, while also decreasing supply chain costs.

Al-Fadhli considers the establishment of WTTCO to be a historic step in enhancing the efficiency and organization of the water sector while contributing to a prosperous future for the Kingdom's economy.

The water sector will do so by attracting more than $16billion in investment in water transmission and strategic storage systems, through the private sector's participation in funding future projects.

The company will work to develop and train local Saudi talent, who make up more than 97% of WTTCO’s workforce.