Liebherr presents new generation of articulated dump trucks

With the introduction of the new generation of articulated dump trucks, Liebherr becomes a full-liner in the earthmoving segment.The TA 230 Litronic articulated dump truck has been redeveloped from scratch on the basis of comprehensive market and customer analyses.

New designs in the front end area create maximum ground clearance for off-road performance. For example, in the TA 230 Litronic the powershift transmission is positioned safely and compactly under the operator's cab and the exhaust gas aftertreatment is safely installed behind the operator's cab in a space-saving manner, whereby a large slope angle could be generated.

The newly designed, solid articulated swivel joint allows independent movements of front and rear end, thus ensuring maximum manoeuvrability. The robust and positive-locking swivel joint with tapered roller bearing is perfect for the shear stresses arising during use, withstands maximum loads and provides optimal force distribution.

The front and rear axles of the machine are secured via sturdy A-rods at the articulated swivel joint and at the rear end. Also here the focus was on maximum ground clearance in the development: Both the front axle suspension with A-rods and shock absorbers at the articulated swivel joint and the position of the separate and oscillating A-rods of the rear axles at the rear end provide maximum ground clearance.

A 6-cylinder construction machinery engine with 12 l displacement and 265 kW / 360 hp is installed in the new TA 230 Litronic, which complies with the requirements of exhaust emissions standard V. A robust and efficient drivetrain with automatic 8-speed powershift transmission ensures optimal force distribution. With the actively controlled longitudinal differential locks, automatic traction control is also available for the TA 230 Litronic: As soon as slip occurs at an axle, the torque is cleverly transferred to the axle or axles with traction.

The large and robust trough of the new TA 230 Litronic is designed for the effective transport of a 28-tonne payload. Numerous improvements have been made for quick and efficient loading and unloading, as well as safe transport of the material. The front of the trough is straight and the sills are low so that loading with a wheel loader, for example, is easily possible across the entire length. A standard, innovative weighing system shows the current payload during the loading process on the display in the operator's cab. An optional loading light on both sides at the back of the operator's cab shows the loading level outdoors.

In order to accelerate the release of the material during unloading, the inner edges of the new trough are tapered. Thanks to the optional trough heating with exhaust gas management, unloading can also be easily realised at cooler temperatures. The two tipping cylinders at the side give the TA 230 Litronic high tipping pressure. The load can be tipped against the slope easily and quickly. During transportation the long chute at the end of the trough ensures minimal material loss. The trough volume can be increased with the optional tailgate. Thanks to the large opening width, tipping of large and bulky transported material is easily possible. Even with the tailgate the overall width of the TA 230 Litronic is still below 3 m – this allows the machine to be easily and quickly transported on the low-loader.

The modern assist systems installed in the new TA 230 Litronic support the machine operator, thus increasing safety and comfort during operation. Apart from a hill start assist, a speed assist is also available. With the hard stop function, the end position damping of the trough lifting cylinders can be activated or deactivated at the touch of a button. The trough lift is limited for work in a height-critical area with the aid of the height limit.

The speed-dependent steering provides additional driving comfort: The adaptive steering system continuously adapts the ratio of the steering movements to the current speed. This makes possible easy and accurate manoeuvring at low speeds, but also accurate steering at higher speeds, as well as fewer steering corrections when cornering or taking bends.