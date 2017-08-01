Masdar, FAB complete energy and water-saving retrofit project

UAE-based renewable energy developer, the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) have completed an energy- and water-saving retrofit project at an Abu Dhabi-based school for People of Determination.

The Future Rehabilitation Centre in Mohammed bin Zayed City is benefitting from energy reductions of more than 33% and water savings of approximately 30% as a direct result of the retrofit.

The energy conservation project included the installation of an on-grid rooftop solar photovoltaic system providing 30 kilowatt-peak (kWp) capacity, an advanced ventilation and air-conditioning control system, various water-saving devices, special soil additives, LED lights, and thermal coatings on the school’s roof to reduce heat gain.

[[{"fid":"96446","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

In addition, a monitoring system was also installed to verify the achieved savings as a result of the retrofit project.

Funds from a special co-branded, biodegradable credit card were used to finance the retrofit, which followed an extensive audit of the Future Rehabilitation Centre by Masdar’s Energy Services team and contractor Smart4Power.

A percentage of the spending on the joint credit card, launched at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2013, goes toward a dedicated Green Fund for environmental projects selected by FAB.

Commenting on the project completion, the executive director for Clean Energy at Masdar, Yousif Al Ali, said: “The United Arab Emirates and Abu Dhabi are committed to tackling the significant challenge of reducing building-related carbon emissions, which account for nearly 40% of total emissions globally. Masdar is proud to be supporting the UAE government’s mandate by leveraging its expertise in retrofitting to deliver important energy and water-savings for the Future Rehabilitation Centre.

“We are honoured to be able to make a positive contribution to the incredible work of the Future Rehabilitation Centre, which is dedicated to supporting young people of determination.”

The conservation measures identified as part of the retrofit project were installed on the 5,500m2 purpose-built facility, which was donated by the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi in 2011, by contractor Smart4Power, who played an important role in the delivery of the project and are responsible for monitoring the facility’s ongoing operations.

The Director of the Future Rehabilitation Centre, Dr Mowfaq Mustafa, said: “We were delighted to be awarded this landmark energy-saving project for our centre. As we anticipated, this project provides our students and staff a better environment with improved air quality and visual acuity, making a positive impact.

“The project delivers meaningful savings on our utility bills and allows us to redirect funding toward new technology and expansion of our educational program for the students. I extend my thanks to Masdar and FAB for the successful implementation and completion of this project.”

The retrofit is advancing the school-wide energy conservation program in support of the UAE Vision 2021 and Energy Strategy 2050, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Since its foundation, the school’s programmes have enabled the integration of 118 students into regular schools and also helped 18 young adults to find meaningful employment in the government and private sector.

The deputy group CEO and head of Personal Banking at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Hana Al Rostamani, said: “FAB is proud to work alongside Masdar to make a difference to the lives of Future Rehabilitation Centre students. Today, we celebrate the completion of the landmark energy and water-saving project. Initiatives like this are central to FAB’s goal of helping people to grow stronger through access to clean technology.”