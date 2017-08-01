Sharjah's Al Zahia launches final phase of Al Yasmeen neighbourhood

Sharjah’s premier lifestyle destination Al Zahia has taken marked another milestone towards its scheduled 2023 completion with the launch of the final phase of the Al Yasmeen neighbourhood for buyers and investors.



The developer also released final properties at Al Zahia, which comes after it launched the first phase of homes at Al Yasmeen.



Al Zahia features a range of amenities, including a clubhouse for a community in Sharjah, which is exclusive to its residents. The Clubhouse will provide resort-style. Once developed, Al Zahia will also offer direct access to the upcoming City Centre Al Zahia, touted as the northern emirates’ largest mall.



Al Yasmeen is the final neighbourhood to be launched within Al Zahia. It comprises a mix of more than 200 villas, townhouses, and garden homes ranging from two to six-bedroom units.



The neighbourhood also features modern, well-equipped homes, six themed sensorial parks, and sustainable design. To-date, 65% of the project has been sold and more than 800 families have already moved to the community.

Al Zahia Sharjah Al Yasmeen neighbourhood



Commenting on the project, Shadi Al Azzeh, Al Zahia projects head at Majid Al Futtaim Properties, said: “Al Zahia is a unique community with its carefully crafted neighbourhoods that cater to the needs of modern buyers who aspire meaningful connections and engagements.



“The release of the final phase of homes at Al Yasmeen in Al Zahia is a welcome sign of buyer confidence given the challenges faced by the market this year.



“With increasing demand for the latest launch of Al Yasmeen’s homes, we expect this latest phase of sales to close in record time. Such high demand is no surprise, with Al Yasmeen offering so much towards a fulfilling life, be it sports, art or creativity thanks to its natural surroundings and The Clubhouse.”



Meanwhile, Walid Al Hashimi, CEO of Sharjah Holding, said: “Al Zahia is well established as Sharjah’s premier lifestyle destination. As modern as it is true to Sharjah’s culture and traditions, Al Zahia has been met with such a favourable response by buyers and investors; including people from the emirate and beyond. We are excited by this final phase and look forward to completing the last piece of the puzzle towards the full completion of Al Zahia in 2023.”

Located off Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and directly on University City Road, Al Zahia is part of the strategic partnership between Majid Al Futtaim Properties and Sharjah Asset Management. Upon completion, the development will be home to a total of 3,700 homes.