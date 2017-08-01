SWPC, consortium achieve financial closure on $85m ISTP project

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) – as part of an alliance with a consortium comprising of Spain-based Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios and KSA-based International Water Distribution Company (Tawzea) – has achieved financial closure for its Taif independent sewage treatment plant (ISTP), which will be constructed near the city of Taif in the kingdom’s Makkah province.

The Cobra-Tawzea consortium will develop and finance the wastewater treatment plant and provide engineering, procurement, construction, implementation, ownership, operation, and maintenance services, and then transfer the ownership through a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) model to Saudi’s SWPC.

The financing of the project, with a total cost of approximately $85m (SAR320m), was completed after the SWPC and its alliance managed to reach the financial closure stage in close cooperation with a local bank, and the consortium succeeded in establishing a Saudi company – the Taif Independent Water Plant Company – to serve the project.

The Taif Independent Water Plant Company will manage and operate the plant after construction for a period of 25 years within an exemplary framework for a public-private partnership that reflects the Kingdom's 2030 vision in the context of privatising infrastructure projects.

In Phase 1, the plant will handle 100,000m3 per day. Phase 2 will begin when the operational capacity in the plant exceeds the usage rates, as 170,000m3 will be added to its capacity. The construction of the plant is scheduled to be completed in Q3 2022.

Commenting on the milestone for the project, the chief executive officer of the SWPC, Eng Khalid Al-Quraishi, said: “Despite the fluctuations, liquidity crises, and changing global market conditions, the Saudi Water Partnership Company and its Alliance have succeeded in completing the financial closure procedures in close cooperation with the group of lenders, which indicates the company's efforts.”

“The SWPC aims to provide full support for investment projects, and to enhance private sector participation in sustainable development by providing opportunities for local and foreign investors to participate in the implementation of these projects, thus achieving sustainable development, providing job opportunities for young people, and supporting local product and balanced development, in order to achieve the strategic objectives contained in the KSA Vision 2030.”

Al-Quraishi added: “Reaching this stage in the project and starting construction works under these difficult circumstances is an indication of investor confidence in the investment environment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the suitability of the investment environment for the private sector.”

The CEO of Tawzea, Mohamed Halawani, said: “We are pleased to announce the successful financial closure of the independent wastewater treatment plant project in Taif, and this project is one of the important projects in the Kingdom, as it is a long-term project that supports the confidence of all investors, project owners, and the banking community.”

The financial closure of the independent water treatment plant project in Taif is an important achievement for the Saudi government and the region as a whole. The project is the fifth to achieve financial closure within 24 months.