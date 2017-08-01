VIDEO: Virgin Hyperloop receives first passengers for test ride

DP World-backed Virgin Hyperloop has completed its first passenger ride in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The test took place at Virgin Hyperloop’s 500-meter DevLoop test site in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the company has previously run over 400 un-occupied tests, Dubai Media Office reported.

Co-founder and chief technology officer of Virgin Hyperloop, Josh Giegel, and director of passenger experience of Virgin Hyperloop, Sara Luchian, were the first people in the world to ride on the hyperloop pod.

Chairman of Virgin Hyperloop and group chairman and chief executive officer of DP World, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, watched the passenger testing first-hand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With investment from #Dubai-based @DP_World, @virginhyperloop makes history today as the first passengers successfully traveled in a Hyperloop pod, a significant milestone for hyperloop technology. pic.twitter.com/AtciQ5Qayv November 9, 2020

He said: “I have always had tremendous faith in the team at Virgin Hyperloop to transform this technology into a safe system, and today we have done that. We are one step closer to ushering in a new era of ultra-fast, sustainable movement of people and goods.

DP World and Dubai are at the forefront of technological innovation in the transport and logistics industry. The world has been changing quickly and we wanted to be involved in the potential this mode of mass transportation presents, to connect markets and economies, keep trade flowing and help build the global economy’s next phase to accelerate growth."

This historic testing milestone, combined with the advancements at the Hyperloop Certification Center, will pave the way for the certification of hyperloop systems around the world.

While the production vehicle will be larger and seat up to 28 passengers, the 2-seater XP-2 vehicle, designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, was built to demonstrate that passengers can in fact safely travel in a hyperloop vehicle.

Virgin Hyperloop continues to be active in the Gulf region. Saudi Arabia is conducting a first-of-its-kind national hyperloop study to evaluate how a hyperloop carrying both passenger and cargo could spark economic benefits, create jobs and develop high-tech skills. The study, commissioned by Saudi Minister of Transport, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, will lay the groundwork for a network of hyperloop routes to be considered ‎across Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on the progress of hyperloop projects within the Gulf region, managing director of Middle East and India for Virgin Hyperloop, Harj Dhaliwal, said: “Today’s successful passenger testing brings us one step closer to commercial hyperloop projects in the Gulf region. Fundamentally, hyperloop is about so much more than the technology - it’s about what it enables. The potential is enormous for the GCC to lead the world in hyperloop manufacturing, investment, and job creation.”

Virgin Hyperloop also announced a partnership with Abu Dhabi’s Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) to support the development of hyperloop technology and sustainable transportation through advanced AI research.