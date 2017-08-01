YORK airIQ can help protect from airborne and infectious diseases

Al Salem Johnson Controls (YORK) has developed a new Air Purification Unit to filter air and improve indoor air quality.

The YORK airIQ Unit uses four filtration phases; treating air safely in a hygienic and environmentally friendly way by eliminating all pollutants, viruses, harmful bacteria and airborne compounds by 99.99%.



The unit, developed and manufactured in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is in line with the Vision 2030, which focuses on localizing manufacturing and improving local content, in addition to developing the necessary skills to achieve that.



National Industry

Dr. Mohanad AlShaikh, CEO of Al Salem Johnson Controls (YORK) for Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon and Yemen, said the Air Purification Unit was developed and manufactured locally in YORK’s Jeddah Factory, by the company’s R&D and Product Management Departments, which is in line with the company’s directives towards local manufacturing, enhancing local content, as well as developing and innovating new technologies right at home.

The manufacturing of YORK airIQ comes within the framework of Al Salem Johnson Controls (YORK)'s continuous development values.

“This step helps in achieving the objectives of Vision 2030 and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program; by transforming the Kingdom into a pioneering industrial power, in a number of promising fields, in a way that would contribute to generating ample job opportunities for Saudi cadres, enhancing the trade balance, and maximizing local content," AlShaikh said.

YORK airIQ is expected to be mass-produced, with the possibility of expanding the manufacturing capacity to include regional export.

Eliminating Bacteria & Viruses

The new air purifier contains a number of internationally approved, effective and advanced filters, certified by Underwriters Laboratories, a US safety consulting firm, that purify and treat indoor air by up to 99.99%.

These can be used in a number of applications; including hospitals & clinics, hotel rooms, offices, restaurants, schools, sports facilities, homes, and others. The air purifiers use ultraviolet light to treat air by eliminating airborne pathogens and microorganisms; such as viruses, bacteria and volatile contaminants.

The YORK airIQ is equipped with four stages of air treatment. It begins by purifying the air with an Aluminum Filter in order to remove large particles and moisture from the air. In the second stage, an Activated Carbon Filter traps pollutants, impurities, unpleasant odors and organic compounds, using the chemical absorption property of active carbon.

The third filtration stage aims to create a strong sterile area using the built-in high-energy Ultraviolet Lights (UVL), in order to maximize the removal of particles from air and kill the remaining pollutants.

The fourth stage of filtration uses a high-efficiency HEPA Filter, to remove the fine particles that may have escaped all the previous filters. It is an approved high-quality filter used in operating rooms and intensive care units.

Qualitative Characteristics

The Aluminum Filter is a MERV 5 filter, characterized by high durability to variable air flows, in addition to being lightweight, easy to clean, and energy efficient. The Activated Carbon Filter is a MERV 8 filter and has an innovative microstructure that can be controlled.

UVL Emitters are characterized by their superior ability to eliminate microorganisms in the air. The HEPA Filter is highly powerful; as it is able to trap 99.99% of harmful particles up to a particle size of 0.3 microns. The four-inch, moisture-resistant double filter works to prevent the accumulation of allergens and the growth of bacteria and viruses.