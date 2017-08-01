3D Virtual WETEX and Dubai Solar Show attracts 63,000 visitors

Published: 11 November 2020 - 2:15 a.m.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's 3D carbon-neutral exhibition - WETEX and Dubai Solar Show - attracted 1,076 exhibitors from 52 countries, and 63,058 visitors from around the world.

The turnout represents the biggest attendance in the event's 22-year history.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, was pleased with the exhibition’s success.

He said: “As per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform challenges into opportunities, we organised the exhibition this year on a 3D virtual platform.

"It has achieved great success, especially as the innovative platform provided an exceptional experience for exhibitors and visitors from around the world.

"The exhibition reflects Dubai’s commitment to supporting global efforts to increase the share of renewable energy and achieve the environmental, social and economic aspects of sustainability, as well as supporting the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, to make Dubai a global hub for clean energy and green economy.”

In collaboration with experts and specialists from leading local and international companies in the energy, water, technology, sustainability and environment sectors, DEWA organised 102 seminars during WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2020.

