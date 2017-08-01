ADNOC Distribution opens 37 stations; hits $430m profit in 9M'20

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)-listed fuel and convenience retailer ADNOC Distribution has reported that its underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first nine months of 2020 grew to $695.3m (AED2.554bn), with net profit of $430.4m (AED1.581bn) during the same period.

For Q3 2020, underlying EBITDA reached $308.17m (AED1.132bn), while net profit stood at $182.6m (AED671m), with free cash flow generation remaining solid during the quarter.

Resilient financial performance

Despite continued market uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, ADNOC Distribution maintained a robust balance sheet and remains well-positioned to expand both its domestic and international portfolio in-line with its smart growth strategy.

As of 30 September 2020, the company’s liquidity was at $1.85bn (AED6.8bn) in the form of $1.08bn (AED4bn) in cash and cash equivalents and $762.27m (AED2.8bn) in unutilised credit facility.

While upholding health and safety measures, with the safety of its customers, employees, and local communities at the core of its operations, the company accelerated the delivery of its strategic smart growth plans during the first nine months of 2020.

ADNOC Distribution opened 37 new stations in the UAE as at the end of September 2020, 11 of which were in Dubai; a rate of delivery representing a six-fold increase in new station openings as compared to the same period in 2019.

The company remains on track to deliver 50-60 new stations by the end of FY 2020, of which 20-25 will be in Dubai. Following the announcement of its ‘on-the-go’ community station concept in November 2019, 25 ‘on-the-go’ stations were brought into operation in the first nine months of 2020, with more to come before the end of the year.

Commenting on the results, the acting chief executive officer of ADNOC Distribution, Ahmed Al Shamsi, said: “ADNOC Distribution’s third-quarter results have continued to advance our strategic priorities of steady and sustainable growth, enhanced customer experience, and attractive capital returns for our shareholders. Our continued focus on innovation and accelerating our digital strategy, combined with steady recovery of fuel volumes, has bolstered our results throughout the first nine months of 2020.

“We continue to ensure our network has a wider reach across all Emirates, particularly in the heart of neighbourhood communities, which previously did not have convenient access to refuelling services. We maintain significant capacity to deploy capital through a disciplined investment strategy aimed at continuing our efforts to expand our fuel station network, with a focus on the Dubai market, as well as investing in our non-fuel and international business expansion.”

The company has already introduced a number of innovative new stations to the market in the early part of Q4 2020, including the first ‘on-the-go’ stations in Dubai and Al Ain, with the Al Ain station having a dedicated stand-alone convenience store, utilising the flexible modular concept.