Bahrain's HRH Prince Khalifa passes away in US

Bahrain's Prime Minister, HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, has passed away this morning in the US.

By order of HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, the Royal Court mourns HRH Prince Khalifa, Bahrain News Agency reported.

HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has ordered the announcement of an official mourning period for a week during which flags will be flown at half-mast.

Government ministries and departments will be closed for three days starting Thursday.

HRH Prince Khalifa was well known for his leading efforts in building sustainable cities to further urban development within Bahrain. HRH Prince Khalifa's vision for the kingdom covered modern infrastructure and housing for citizens.