Bridgestone develops all-terrain tyres for the INEOS Grenadier

Published: 11 November 2020 - 8:45 a.m.
The 4x4 INEOS Grenadier will be equipped on its standard specification with tailor-made Bridgestone Dueler A/T 001 tyres. The tyre’s tread design provides enhanced traction and braking for conquering tough terrain in all seasons and conditions. Enhanced tread grooves create better water evacuation, as well as low noise on tarmac, all without compromising on-road performance.

The INEOS Grenadier is a 4x4 built to take on the world’s most remote places. To deliver on that objective, the specifically tuned Dueler A/T 001 comes with an increase in the tyre’s maximum load capacity to allow for the weight of the vehicle and increase the weight capacity for drivers; a new compound to deliver enhanced performance in snowy terrains and achieve Three Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMS) certification; and optimised ride and handling when the vehicles are in fully laden conditions – including towing.

The Grenadier will go into production in late 2021, with first customer deliveries in early 2022. Bridgestone’s bespoke Dueler A/T 001 tyre will be available on the vehicle in two sizes: 265/70 R17 116S XL and 255/70 R18 116S XL.

“At Bridgestone we love working with automotive newcomers who force us to continuously innovate and improve what we do,” commented Steven De Bock, Vice President Consumer Business Unit, Bridgestone EMIA. “INEOS Automotive is a company that is building a vehicle from the ground up with the end user at the heart of the design. It’s an exciting opportunity and we’re thrilled to be involved in a project that has interested so many people around the world.”

“We are very pleased to work with Bridgestone as the supplier of the standard equipment tyre for the Grenadier. The team at Bridgestone has taken our ‘Built on Purpose’ message to heart in tailoring the Dueler A/T 001 to our requirements’’ said Mark Tennant, Commercial Director INEOS Automotive.


