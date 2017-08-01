CW Awards 20: Losberger De Boer named Platinum Sponsor

Global supplier of temporary structures, Losberger De Boer, has been confirmed as the Platinum Sponsor for the Construction Week Awards 2020.

Set to be held on the 9th December at the JW Marriott Marquis from 7pm, the Construction Week Awards 2020 will comprise 17 categories and will be our first physical event of the year.

Now in their 16th year, the CW Awards are the foremost event celebrating the achievements of the region’s construction contractors.

The awards seek to recognise and reward individual excellence, corporate prowess, and project success.

Losberger De Boer have been shortlisted for two categories at the Construction Week Awards including Commercial Project of the Year for the Jeddah Super Dome project and Hospitality Project of the Year for the MDL Beast project.

The Construction Week Awards 2020 will also be backed by Gold Sponsor - ALEC; Silver Sponsors Reed Smith, Cundall, Tenable Fire Engineering Consultancy, and Ramboll.

Category Sponsor will be Rider Levett Bucknall and our Education Partner will be The University of Manchester.

