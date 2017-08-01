CW Awards 20: Losberger De Boer named Platinum Sponsor

Construction
News
Published: 11 November 2020 - 10 a.m.

Global supplier of temporary structures, Losberger De Boer, has been confirmed as the Platinum Sponsor for the Construction Week Awards 2020.

Set to be held on the 9th December at the JW Marriott Marquis from 7pm, the Construction Week Awards 2020 will comprise 17 categories and will be our first physical event of the year.

Now in their 16th year, the CW Awards are the foremost event celebrating the achievements of the region’s construction contractors.

The awards seek to recognise and reward individual excellence, corporate prowess, and project success.

Losberger De Boer have been shortlisted for two categories at the Construction Week Awards including Commercial Project of the Year for the Jeddah Super Dome project and Hospitality Project of the Year for the MDL Beast project.

The Construction Week Awards 2020 will also be backed by Gold Sponsor - ALEC; Silver Sponsors Reed Smith, Cundall, Tenable Fire Engineering Consultancy, and Ramboll.

Category Sponsor will be Rider Levett Bucknall and our Education Partner will be The University of Manchester.

To book your spot at the CW Awards 2020, please email Anthony Chandran at anthony.chandran@itp.com.

Alternatively, if you would like to explore the various commercial opportunities that our brand has to offer, please contact Construction Week's group commercial manager, Saraswati Agarwal, at saraswati.agarwal@itp.com.

Visit the CW Awards 2020 website for more information about the event.

