Dubai Ruler opens $160.6m Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has opened the Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre constructed by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) at a cost of $160.6m (AED590m).



The facility has been built to meet the needs of Dubai’s rapid urban growth and the infrastructure expansion required for Expo 2020, as well as support current and future transport systems. It is touted as one of the biggest and most sophisticated traffic control centres worldwide in terms of smart technology use and the management of traffic systems.



During his visit, Sheikh Mohammed, accompanied by HE Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, unveiled a memorial to mark the official opening of the centre. The centre, which employs smart technologies and software to ease mobility across Dubai, expands the coverage of intelligent traffic systems from 11% to 60% of the roads network in the emirate.



The new facility will improve the time for detection of road incidents and prediction of congestions and facilitating a speedy response. The Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre is a hub for managing traffic movement across the emirate.

The centre is a technology platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI), big data, internet of things (IoT), and technologies of advanced communication systems. It connects with numerous devices for monitoring traffic, capturing data, and running other smart services. Thanks to intelligent traffic systems, the centre can monitor and manage current and future roads network all over Dubai.



The centre’s hi-tech systems connect Dubai’s traffic control system with field devices, iTraffic, providing an integrated technology platform for collecting and analysing big data, besides supporting instant decisions for the management of traffic movement and megaevents such as Expo 2020.

Project Components



Sheikh Mohammed was also briefed about the expansion and improvement of the intelligent traffic systems project, one of the deliverables of the Route 2020 Lab. The centre is fitted with advanced traffic control systems, iTraffic.



A total of 60 Emiratis have qualified and deployed to manage and operate the system after completing specialist training courses in all systems, processes and technologies as well as maintenance and system support procedures.

The five key projects include the revamping and installation of 112 dynamic message signs to display instant information to motorists about situations in road networks including congestion and traffic incidents. These have been placed at selected areas of the network and in the vicinity of places where Expo 2020 Dubai is being held.

[[{"fid":"96461","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"RTA-Sheikh-Mohammed-Dubai-Intelligent-Traffic-Systems-Centre","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"RTA-Sheikh-Mohammed-Dubai-Intelligent-Traffic-Systems-Centre"},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

Systems installed included 116 traffic monitoring cameras that raised the total number of such cameras to 245. In addition, 100 incident-monitoring and vehicle tracking devices, increasing the total number of these devices to 235.



The project works also included the installation of 115 devices for computing travel time and average speed, and 17 road weather information systems. Power lines and fibre optic communication network extending 660km were added to link site devices with central systems. This brings the total length of the fibre optic network to 820km.



The project also included upgrading the software of the advanced central traffic system to support decision-making and generate automated response plans. The central system integrates with the field devices, analyses incoming information, and activates appropriate plans.



Facilities



The Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre is home to mega screens, and user-friendly control systems for operators and engineers of the intelligent traffic systems.



[[{"fid":"96462","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"RTA-Sheikh-Mohammed-Dubai-Intelligent-Traffic-Systems-Centre","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"RTA-Sheikh-Mohammed-Dubai-Intelligent-Traffic-Systems-Centre"},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

The facility also includes a specialist centre for managing and monitoring traffic movement processes equipped with giant display monitors as well as specialist rooms for technology devices and emergency traffic movements. It also has offices for the engineering teams concerned with the management, improvement, and support of systems.



Incident Management



The Dubai Ruler also reviewed the results of the trial operation of the RTA-Dubai Police joint traffic incident management project, which was implemented in September 2018. The project was trialled on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Expo Road over a sector extending 72km. It featured the rapid deployment of 11 clearance vehicles and six vehicles to speedily manage traffic movement and vehicle clearance following light or medium traffic incidents or vehicle breakdowns on roads.



The project contributes to improving traffic safety and vehicular flow and reducing the overall time required to manage and safeguard incident sites.

The project contributed to reducing traffic fatalities by 42%, increasing the traffic flow on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road by 5.5%, and achieving a public satisfaction rating of 99%.

Over eight months, the project handled 12,906 traffic cases including 5,071 traffic incidents at a rate of 633 incidents per month. The project also achieved high scores on performance indicators for incident response time and incident clearance rate.



Jebel Ali Roads



As part of his visit Sheikh Mohammed also reviewed RTA’s road and bridge projects in Jebel Ali extending 119km and built at a cost of $1.3bn (AED4.6bn). These projects are intended to serve Expo 2020, Jebel Ali Industrial Area, Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority, Dubai Investment Park, International Media Production Zone, and Al Maktoum International Airport.



The projects also included transforming Al Houdh Roundabout on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road into a flyover enabling free traffic movement in all directions. Works include improvements of roads extending 26.6km, which will enhance the capacity of the junction to 57,000 vehicles per hour.



Improvements for the 7th interchange on Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Yalayes Road as well as the extension of First Al Khail and Al Asayel Roads included the construction of roads and bridges extending 18.5km that facilitate an increase in intake to 29,000 vehicles per hour.

[[{"fid":"96464","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"RTA-Sheikh-Mohammed-Dubai-Intelligent-Traffic-Systems-Centre","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"RTA-Sheikh-Mohammed-Dubai-Intelligent-Traffic-Systems-Centre"},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]



Works also included upgrading JAFZA bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road through the construction of flyovers extending 2.5km with a capacity of 6,000 vehicles per hour.



The project, featuring improvement of the roads network in the areas surrounding the Expo site over a sector spanning 71km, involved the construction of bridges extending 13.4km and tunnels stretching 450m. The overall capacity of the flyover has increased from 10,000 to 69,000 vehicles per hour.



The improvement of the roads network leading to the Expo site included upgrading several intersections such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed-Expo Roads along with entry points to the site of Expo from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. Works covered the intersections of Expo and Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Roads; the Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Road at DIP with Al Yalayes and Expo Roads, and the Emirates and the Emirates and Expo Roads.

Future Mobility



During his visit Sheikh Mohammed also reviewed the Digital Transformation and 4th Industrial Revolution Roadmap of Dubai Transport outlined in the Self-Driving Transport Strategy 2030, Digital Transportation Strategy, Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2025, and the Improvement of the 4th Industrial Revolution Transportation Lab.

[[{"fid":"96465","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"RTA-Sheikh-Mohammed-Dubai-Intelligent-Traffic-Systems-Centre","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"RTA-Sheikh-Mohammed-Dubai-Intelligent-Traffic-Systems-Centre"},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":644,"width":966,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]



Talking about the project Al Tayer stressed that RTA continues to pursue the application of future technologies including blockchain, paperless transactions, big data, AI, self-driving transport, and IoT. He also spoke about the ‘Smarter Vehicle, Quicker Response’ project, preparation of the infrastructure of autonomous and connected vehicles, and future smart mobility projects up to 2071.