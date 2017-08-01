Emaar Malls reports net profit of $160m for first 9 months of 2020

Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, the UAE-headquartered developer of premium shopping malls and retail assets Emaar Malls, which is majority-owned by Emaar Properties, reported revenue of $679m (AED2.493bn) for the first nine months of 2020 – for the period between January 2020 and September 2020 – with a net profit of $160m (AED586m) for the period ending 30 September, 2020.

In line with its strategy to further develop its Community Retail Centres, Emaar Malls redeveloped the Meadows Village Mall to increase its GLA by approximately 8,825.78m2, which opened on 29 October 2020. Emaar will also open its Dubai South Village Mall in Q4 2020.

Emaar Malls is also continuing its partnership with Time Out Group PLC, which will see the opening of the region’s first Time Out Market in Souk Al Bahar. Set to open by Q1 2021, the Time Out Market will stretch across more than 2,787m2, with cultural experiences and three lounges accommodating approximately 670 seats.

In addition, occupancy levels across Emaar Malls’ assets – The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, Gold & Diamond Park, Souk Al Bahar, and the Community Retail Centres – remained stable.

The 91% occupancy during the face of the pandemic demonstrated Emaar Malls’ commitment to its partners, as well as its focus on maintaining the highest standards of health and safety, according to the state-run news agency, Wam.

Commenting on the results for the first nine months of 2020, the founder of Emaar Properties and Emaar Malls, Mohamed Alabbar, said: “Emaar Malls continues to show incredible strength and resilience during the pandemic, despite the challenging year for everyone in the retail industry. The results reflect Emaar Malls’ ability to thrive during these testing times.

“We have worked with retailers to make sure the shopping experience is safe and enjoyable, which includes abiding by the measures set out by the Dubai Government. The result is that we see visitors returning to the malls in higher numbers. We have also extended our Rent Relief Policy for all our tenants until the end of the year.

“We remain optimistic about the immediate future of the retail industry in Dubai during the remainder of 2020 and look forward to seeing tourists and visitors slowly return to the high numbers we're accustomed to. In the long-term, we are confident that 2021 will see us grow our business once again,” he added.