Infor to organise virtual summit on the potential for enterprise asset management software

Organisations in the Middle East will have the opportunity to learn about the potential for enterprise asset management software to drive efficiency and help digitally transform their operations at Infor’s EAM Virtual Summit on 12 November.



Growing interest in asset management is underscored by research showing that the global EAM market is expected to reach a value of $8.2bn by 2024, up from $5.1bn in 2019 and representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%, according to Markets & Markets.

With economies around the world roiled by COVID-19, EAM specialists believe organisations now have an even sharper focus on solutions that can raise efficiency and help deliver digital transformation.

The EAM Virtual Summit will focus on future trends of enterprise asset management, how to extend asset life, and increase organizational efficiency, particularly during unpredictable times, with Infor EAM.

The event will have a cross-industry focus on manufacturing, energy, utilities, oil & gas, logistics, construction, facility management, and pharma/chemical sectors, with breakout sessions providing various sectors a chance to learn how they can benefit from EAM.

Confirmed speakers include Ed O’Brien, director of research, ARC Advisory Group, Inc.; R "Ray" Wang, principal analyst & founder, Constellation Research, Inc.; and Romain Flachot, business unit director - digital manufacturing, Capgemini France.

Meanwhile, organisations including CERN, Vestas, Veolia International, and GSK will offer insights into how they have transformed with Infor EAM.

“Organisations across all verticals realize the need to improve the way they manage and control their assets over their lifecycle to increase efficiency, performance and strategic planning, and this trend has accelerated in the current climate,” said Khaled AlShami, Infor director of solution consulting, MEA. “We look forward to demonstrating the unprecedented value of Infor EAM and discussing the specific needs of asset-intensive organizations so we can help them maximise the value of their assets and accelerate their digital transformation plans.”

The event will also feature keynote addresses from senior Infor executives, including Frederic Russo, VP international, asset management solutions, and Kevin Price, technical product evangelist & product strategist.

Infor has experienced solid growth in EAM in the Middle East. Major organizations including Ras Al Khaimah Wastewater Authority in the UAE, and Samra, Jordan’s leading wastewater treatment plant, have successfully implemented the system and experienced significant increases in efficiency.

The growth in Infor EAM customers led Infor to launch a dedicated customer user community for Infor EAM users in the Middle East earlier this year.

The EAM Virtual Summit takes place on 12 November from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Gulf Standard Time). Executives interested in attending can register at: https://pages.infor.com/infor-eam-virtual-summit.html